Three models from launch – GX-R, GR-S, and ZX

Two powertrain options – a 3.3-litre turbo diesel V6 or a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine

Local deliveries not expected until end of 2021 at earliest

The 2021 Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series could be just weeks away from being officially unveiled, according to a series of leaked internal documents from Toyota South Africa.

Posted on Instagram, one of the confidential documents read: “Due to Global Embargo, design images are not available until the end of May 2021.”

The leaked internal papers also gave us more information about the lengths Toyota has gone to ensure its next-gen LandCruiser is more efficient, stating an aluminium roof has been employed in the SUV’s construction to reduce weight and improve fuel economy.

It isn’t just the roof that’s received the lightweight treatment either, with the paper saying newly designed front and rear bumpers have been utilised to drop the kilos as well.

It’s also been revealed, for the South African market at least, the 300 Series will be available in three different variants – GX-R, GR-S, and ZX.

Part of the leaked documents confirming a May reveal and lightweight parts

The GX-R is expected to serve as the entry-level model for the new LandCruiser range and will only be available with a diesel powertrain.

The GR-S is thought to be an off-road-tuned variant from Toyota’s in-house performance arm, Gazoo Racing, and will be available with either a petrol or diesel engine.

Sitting at the top of the range is the ZX, which will likely be badged as a Sahara when it reaches Aussie shores.

Like the GR-S, the ZX will come equipped with either a petrol or diesel-powered motor, and it’s believed all variants, regardless of engine, will send power through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

As for the engines themselves, nothing is concrete, but it’s believed buyers will have the choice of a 3.3-litre turbo diesel V6 producing 228kW and 690Nm, or a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine with 310kW and 590Nm.

Documents showing what features the new models will receive

The leaked documents also outline the different suspension which will be used for the new 300 Series range.

Both the GX-R and the ZX will utilise an independent front and four-link rear suspension set-up.

The ZX will also receive the Japanese marque’s complex Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), which electronically adjusts the SUV’s dampers to suit terrain conditions.

In addition to independent front and four-link rear suspension, the Gazoo Racing-tuned GR-S will score a tougher off-road set-up which also employs the next-generation of Toyota’s Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS).

Called EKDSS for the 300 Series, it’s thought this new version of KDSS will ditch hydraulic assistance in favour of electricity to adjust the car's front and rear anti-roll bars.

The GX-R will get a locking rear differential, while the GR-S will have locking diffs over the front and rear axles, and the ZX will be fitted with a rear-mounted, torque-sensing limited-slip diff.

Just three selectable driving modes will be possible in the base GX-R, while the GR-S and ZX will benefit from five adjustable driving modes as well as a personal customisation option and multi-terrain select.

Details about the new SUV’s appearance were also revealed, with the ZX sitting on bespoke 20-inch wheels, silver metal-plated side mirror caps, illuminated side steps, and a chrome and silver metal grille.

The sportier GR-S will sit on smaller, 18-inch off-road wheels and will feature blacked-out accents such as the mirror caps and door handles, as well as a bespoke GR grille and GR side steps.

Inside, both the ZX and the GR-S will come with a '3D-Multi-Terrain Monitor' system which includes a 360-degrees parking camera, four-zone climate control, five USB ports, and a head-up display.

The middle and top-shelf LandCruisers will also be fitted with a suite of the Aichi firm’s latest safety features such as Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (TSS 2.0) and lane tracing assist (LTA).

While the reveal of the 2021 Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series would appear to be imminent, there’s still a lot of information to be confirmed, such as local pricing, features, and model range.

It’s understood Aussie buyers may not be able to get their hands on the new SUV until the end of 2021 or even early 2022.

WhichCar has contacted Toyota Australia for comment.

