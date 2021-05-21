Snapshot

A1 Sportback 40 TFSI gets 5kW more power

A4 and A5 get new S line competition and S line competition plus options

Audi’s Q7 and Q8 score new exterior carbon package option

Audi has announced a range of 2022 model year updates for its A1, A4, A5, Q7, and Q8.



The compact A1 Sportback 40 TFSI now gets an extra five kilowatts of power from its CZP turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, bringing the total figure up to 152kW.

The hatchback scores a new cosmetic ‘S line competition’ pack too, which can be optioned for the range-topping Audi A1 Sportback 40 TFSI, as well as the 35 TFSI and the 30 TFSI.

The S Line Competition pack adds visual extras like darkened LED headlights and taillights, platinum grey side mirrors, and a contrasting grille featuring matte black and high-gloss black accents.

For the 2022 A4 and A5, the Ingolstadt outfit has added two novel visual packs – ’S line competition’ and ‘S line competition plus’.

A4 buyers who tick the option box for the S line competition pack will get the S line exterior package, as well as an additional black package.

This adds a matte radiator grille, S4 spoiler, blacked-out Audi rings on the grille, and 19-inch cast alloy wheels.

The S line competition plus pack brings LED headlights, ambient lighting, black side mirrors, and illuminated entry sills with aluminium inlays.

Both cosmetic packs offer different additional features for the A5 coupe and sportback, with the S line competition option gaining 20-inch alloy wheels, while the plus pack adds matrix LED headlights, black side mirrors, red brake calipers, and ambient lighting.

Rounding out the model year upgrades is Audi’s Q7 and Q8. Buyers will be able to select an optional exterior carbon package for both Q cars, as well as newly designed 22-inch wheels for the Q7 and 23-inch wheels for the Q8.

The A1, A4 and A5 are all available to order now, with delivery of the A1 expected in August and A4/A5 in July. The Q7 and Q8 can be ordered from June with delivery late summer – but only in Germany.

It’s unclear at this stage if Australian delivered Audis will be receiving the same 2022 updates as Europe. WhichCar has reached out to Audi for comment.

2022 Audi A1, A4, A5, Q7 and Q8 pricing

Audi A1 Sportback S line competition starts from €27,470 (AU$43,237)

Audi A4 S line competition €38,250 (AU$60,184)

Audi A4 S line competition plus €45,400 (AU$71,435)

Audi A5 S line competition €43,200 (AU$67,975)

Audi A5 S line competition plus €49,600 (AU$78,046)

Q7 competition plus €78,170 (AU$122,986)

Q8 competition plus €84,500 (AU$132,926)

