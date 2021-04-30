Talking Points

Entire line-up scores 'RS design' package option

Entry-level R8 V10 RWD replaced by new 'Performance RWD' models

RS6 and RS7 now available with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC)

Audi America has updated its entire performance line-up, with more power, improved handling and refreshed styling.

Buyers should note, however, that these changes may not reflect plans for the Australian line-up of these models – but we've reached out to Audi Australia for word on what we might expect to see in the coming months.

Two new entrants in the four-ringed automaker's US-market R8 supercar range – the R8 V10 Performance RWD Coupe and Convertible – replace the standard RWD models.

Both Performance models gain more power than their predecessors, now rated at 420kW – up from 397kW. (The Quattro models still have them beat, however, with 449kW.)

The rear-wheel drive, mid-mounted V10 supercars also get the option of a ‘Sport Exhaust’ pack and a 'Dynamic' pack.

The former gives the new RWD models a four-button steering wheel with performance modes and a sports exhaust system with black exhaust tips.

The latter package includes ceramic front and rear brakes, 20-inch five-double-spoke titanium-finish wheels, and racing shell seats finished in Nappa leather.

Elsewhere in the range, the RS5 Coupe and Sportback can now be had with a new ‘RS design’ package which brings; front seat belts with red stitching, complementing RS logo floor mats and an Alcantara wrapped steering wheel, shift lever, and centre console.

There’s also an Audi exclusive ‘Bronze Styling’ package, which adds; black-out badging, matte carbon fibre exterior front spoiler and rear diffuser, RS carbon fibre matte inlays and matte carbon fibre exterior side mirror housings.

Other new options include an Audi exclusive ‘Bronze Stitch’ interior pack, new 20-inch five-arm-peak wheels milled-cut with a bronze finish, and a ‘Performance’ pack, which lifts the Coupe and Sportback’s top speed to a claimed 280km/h and also adds a carbon fibre engine cover, grey brake calipers and ceramic front brakes.

Audi’s ballistic RS6 Avant wagon and RS7 four-door coupe also score Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) with steel springs and hydraulically-linked, diagonally-opposed adjustable dampers. It's worth noting that Aussie RS6s and RS7s have already had this suspension option available since launch.

Other new additions include a sports flat-bottom steering wheel with hands-on detection as standard, as well as a new black or titanium-coloured 22-inch wheel design, which can be had as part of the Carbon and Black optic packages.

The RS6 and RS7 can be optioned with the same “RS-design” package found on the RS5.

For 2022-year models, the RS Q8 performance SUV now gets added safety features such as adaptive cruise control and active lane assist.

Owners looking for more safety features such as traffic sign recognition and intersection assist can also option the ‘Executive’ package.

Like the rest of the updated line-up, the “RS-design” package can also be equipped with the RS Q8.

As the American market doesn’t import the RS5’s Avant sibling, the RS4, it’s unclear whether or not the performance wagon will be receiving the updates too. However, we’d hazard a guess it stands to score the new options too.

Are these updates coming to Australia?

Our crystal ball is cloudy on this one, however, WhichCar has reached out to Audi’s local arm for confirmation. Be sure to watch this space as we bring you all the updates on Audi’s refreshed Sport line-up.

