The upcoming new 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe has been spied testing once again, wearing far less camouflage than ever before.

In this new photo, posted to enthusiast site decoches, the 2er is shown in what could be BMW's Twilight Purple (which, incidentally, looks incredible on the new M3).

Apart from showing off its paintwork, this new photo also reveals the best look yet at the hot coupe's body lines.

Big, box-flared guards are perhaps the standout feature here, running right through the front quarter and into the door, before blowing out again at the rear.

Other highlights visible here include a subtle bonnet bulge and what could be a longer roofline for better second-row comfort – and perhaps a longer wheelbase to go with it.

Watch for more on the new 2er to come in the weeks and months ahead, and catch up on our 2 Series and M2 coverage below.

15

BMW M2 spied by decoches.blogspot.com

MORE 2 Series news and reviews

The story to here

Tom Fraser

March 21: Our snappers have caught the next-generation BMW M2 sports car in the wild, wearing heavy camouflage and showing off its drift skills.

Images were first snapped of the new M2 undergoing winter testing around an ice track in Sweden, though it’s now also been seen hitting the local streets around the BMW factory in Munich, Germany.

Sadly, BMW has actually done a bang-up job at hiding the 2022 M2’s design with the camouflage.

15

MORE BMW 2 Series Coupe spied without camouflage

Of course, it gets a set of pumped wheel guards hiding large M Sport wheels, though the most encouraging design feature we can see is the more traditional BMW kidney grille.

It seems not to have followed in its buck-toothed M4 brethren’s footsteps.

Our first glimpse of the standard 2 Series showed an interesting departure from BMW’s current styling, especially at the rear end.

15

Next-gen standard 2 Series was first seen last year.

Fingers crossed this full-bottle M version amps up the aggressiveness with sports front and rear bumpers, as well as a bulging bonnet.

It’s very early to say – and BMW has said nothing on the matter – but we wouldn’t be surprised if M Division swapped out the 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six of old and used a tuned-up version of the M135i’s 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder instead.

15

Further suggestions floated online give the next-gen M2 a de-tuned version of the current M3’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder, as was the arrangement in the previous M2 Competition.

No doubt performance buffs will be holding out for the latter, though it’s too early to say what’ll eventually feature under the bonnet.

15

Unlike the BMW M3 and M4 twins, the next-gen BMW M2 is unlikely to go all-wheel-drive, instead retaining its rear-drive layout.

The new BMW 2 Series is expected to be revealed towards the end of 2021 – making this M2 likely to debut in 2022 – and this, a very early sneak peek at what to expect.

MORE: M2 news and reviews

MORE: All BMW stories

MORE 2 Series news and reviews

MORE M2 news and reviews