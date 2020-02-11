BMW 2 Series Coupe spied without camouflage

Revealing photographs of the up-and-coming two-door BMW 2 Series Coupe were leaked on Instagram over the weekend, free of camouflage.

The shots were found on Instagram user @wilcoblok’s account, showing the incoming G42-bodied 2 Series inside what appears to be a vehicle lift in Germany. It surprisingly doesn’t feature the exaggerated grille that’s quickly becoming commonplace in BMW’s range, but does receive a new set of clear lens taillights at the rear.

Read next: BMW 2 Series could buck front-drive future

Also on the rear is an accentuated spoiler lip and a more-squared-off rear end as opposed to its predecessor, while a chunky black rear diffuser features down below. The front fascia cops some angular vents which strike downwards towards the lower grille and the tapered headlights complete the slicked-back look.

Owing to the M badges tacked on the front and rear, this car is likely to be sporting an M Sports bodykit, if not being the sports-oriented M240i Coupe itself.

Read next: 2020 BMW M235i xDrive review

The car does feature actual number plates so we’d hazard a guess that this is a real car rather than a clay model, so what we’re looking at here is likely the real thing.

The next generation 2 Series is expected to be based upon the same CLAR architecture that underpins the 3 Series, which is a change from the 2 Series Gran Coupe with which it shares its name. That means a longitdinal engine and rear driven wheels for what will be the sole remaining, compact-sized, RWD BMW.

Read next: BMW M2 coupe keeps rear wheel drive alive

It’s expected to be revealed in full once 2021 comes around, and will be followed eventually by an M2 flagship at a later date. For now though, we’re just glad to see from these pics that BMW hasn’t equipped the double-coffin kidney grilles that were spied on the upcoming 4 Series Coupe.