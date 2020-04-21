The 2022 Ford Evos has broken covers at the Shanghai Auto Show, reviving a name last seen on a 2011 Frankfurt motor show concept that previewed a styling revolution for the Ford brand.

Built in China as part of a 50:50 joint venture between Changan Automobile and Ford Motor Company, the Evos is part of Ford’s China 2.0 initiative, which will see the creation of no fewer than 30 new Ford and Lincoln products tailor-made for the Chinese market.

Officially, the Evos is said to be made exclusively for the world’s largest car market (China), but unofficially, the crossover has very similar proportions and looks to the long-rumoured and spied successor to the Ford Fusion in America and Ford Mondeo in Europe.

The Evos will utilise the Blue Oval’s fully-networked vehicle (FNV) electric architecture, which we’ve already seen used on other Ford products like the Mustang Mach-E.

FNV allows for wireless software updates to be made directly to the vehicle’s operating software and will also enable the implementation of Ford’s first virtual assistant technology.

It is not known what will power the Evos in China, but a petrol-hybrid drivetrain is likely, as is a fully-electric model in the future.

The exterior aesthetics of the coupe crossover show off a design language we’ve come to expect of Ford, with a slim headlight and daytime running light configuration that sits high on the car’s bonnet and lines its entire length.

A large, blanked-out hexagonal grille finished in gloss black paint sits below the bonnet, and a large, centrally mounted sensor used for the car’s various safety and autonomous features is mounted low on the front fascia, flanked by air ducts and more grille.

The Evos’s side profile isn’t too dissimilar from the aforementioned Mustang Mach-E, with a low, sleek and swept-back roofline contributing much to its coupe looks.

Inside, the first thing to notice is the massive 12.3-inch digital dash and 27-inch 4K infotainment touchscreen display that covers almost all of the avant-garde dash.

The gigantic screen will run Ford’s SYNC+ 2.0 operating system, which will employ a new user interface design and utilise Baidu’s AI technology.

The rest of the cabin has a familiar, albeit premium Ford look, with an angular three-spoke steering wheel with control shortcuts, large, circular rotating gear selector, faux leather and fabric blend seats and blue ambient lighting.

A suite of autonomous driving functions will also come as standard on the Evos, including a level-2 autonomous driving mode Ford has coined BlueCruise, which will allow hands-free driving on several pre-selected sections of highways in China.

Will the new Ford Evos come to Australia?

The Ford Evos will most likely not make its way Down Under, with a representative from the automaker’s local arm telling Wheels there is no news to be had on a local launch.

MORE: All Ford stories

