The current Ford Ranger is one of the most popular dual-cab utes, not just in Australia, but around the world.

Now being sold in Australia, Europe, and North America, the locally-developed work ute is at the top of most buyers’ lists – for good reason.

However, an all-new model is on its way, with radical styling, powerful petrol and diesel engines, and a thoroughly modern interior.

Read on, to find out everything you need to know about the 2021 Ford Ranger

What engines will be fitted to the 2021 Ford Ranger?

There will be a combination of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines on offer in the 2021 Ford Ranger.

The 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbo diesel that the majority of Ford Rangers are currently fitted with is expected to go the way of the dodo.

In its place it’s likely the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel four-cylinder that is currently fitted to the Ranger Raptor will become the ‘entry-level’ engine of choice.

Wheels confirmed last year that Ford is also developing a pair of turbo V6 engines for the Ranger – the 3.0-litre single-turbo Power Stroke diesel and 2.7-litre twin-turbo ‘Nano’ Ecoboost petrol.

The 3.0-litre single-turbo V6 Power Stroke diesel was first introduced in 2018 in the Ford F-150, generating 186kW and 597Nm. With a graphite iron engine block and aluminium alloy cylinder heads, the 3.0 Power Stroke is designed to save weight.

MORE 2021 Ford Ranger to be fitted with 242kW petrol engine

The second generation of the 2.7-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 ‘Nano’ Ecoboost made its debut in 2018, and features a number of changes carried over from the 3.5-litre Ecoboost that is fitted to the F-150 Raptor. When fitted to the regular F-150 the twin-turbo V6 produces 242kW at 5000rpm, and 542Nm at just 2750rpm. This engine is likely to be fitted to cars sold in North America.

Rumours have persisted that a 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine will be fitted to the Ranger. This engine – which is also used in the Ford Focus ST and some Mustang variants – is also likely to remain exclusive to North American Rangers.

What gearbox will be fitted to the 2021 Ford Ranger?

All variants of the 2021 Ford Ranger will be fitted with a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

There has been no word on manual transmissions, however being a work truck first and foremost, it’s likely some cheaper variants could have the option of being fitted with three pedals.

What will the 2021 Ford Ranger look like?

Wheels captured exclusive images of the 2021 Ford Ranger early last year.

Caught in the outer suburbs of Melbourne, the clay model gives us a good indicator of what the final production-ready Ford Ranger will look like.

The Ranger will be brought in line stylistically with the larger F-truck family, sharing the same grill design, square fog light housing, and C-shaped LED headlights.

When will the 2021 Ford Ranger go on sale in Australia?

Development is still ongoing for the 2021 Ford Ranger. Wheels understands the car is due for an international reveal late-next year.

However, with the global COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the automotive industry, this could be pushed back to 2022.

Australia is one of the core markets for the Ranger, so expect it to go on sale locally soon after being revealed to the world.

Will the 2021 Ford Ranger be a hybrid?

Ford has made no secret of its push towards electrification. It is investing heavily in the technology, and pushing towards having at least one variant in each model line be electrified.

Last year, Ford of Europe president Stuart Rowley said customers will always be able to opt for a hybrid when looking to buy a Blue Oval product.

“From Fiesta to Transit, every new vehicle that we introduce will feature an electrified version that best suits the needs and pockets of our customers.”

Logically, that would mean there will be an electrified or hybrid Ranger.

It remains unclear what level of electrification will be offered with the Ranger, or if it will be sold in Australia.

How much will the 2021 Ford Ranger cost?

Pricing for the 2021 Ford Ranger remains a large unknown.

However, for most models, don’t expect it to vary from the existing costs of the Ranger line-up.

Will there be a V8-powered 2021 Ford Ranger?

News of a 5.0-litre naturally-aspirated V8-powered Ford Ranger Raptor rocked the world in January when first reported by Wheels.

That project was designed for the current T6 Ranger, but has been put on ice as part of a global cost-saving effort by Ford.

While there is no word on a special V8 2021 Ford Ranger, never say never, as the program could be picked up again for the 2021 Ford Ranger once Ford’s financial situation stabilises.

Where is the 2021 Ford Ranger built?

Currently, Australian-delivered Rangers are built in Ford’s manufacturing facility in Thailand.

This is expected to continue for the 2021 model.

The Ranger is also built in factories in South Africa and North America.

Will there be a 2021 Ford Ranger Raptor?

It is all but guaranteed that Ford will develop an off-road focused Raptor variant for the 2021 Ford Ranger.

This model is expected to be fitted with a turbocharged V6 engine, have widened bodywork, beefy tyres, and updated Fox Racing suspension at all four corners.

Timing on the 2021 Ford Ranger Raptor is unknown, and its arrival my trail the ‘regular’ Ranger line-up by around a year.

Will the 2021 Ford Ranger have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto?

While Ford has been working hard on the 2021 Ranger’s engine and chassis, it’s expected the interior will also be given serious attention.

The latest generation of Ford’s in-house infotainment system, Sync4, will be standard.

This means smartphone mirroring systems like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be available on every Ranger variant.

Inside the Ranger’s cabin will be a large vertical central touchscreen, like that seen in the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, and some next-generation F-150 spy shots.

The instrument cluster is also expected to be digitised on some variants.

What chassis will be used for the 2021 Ford Ranger

Underpinning the 2021 Ford Ranger will be an evolution of the current T6 platform which was developed and engineered by Australians in Australia.

The T6 evo platform is being work on by Ford Australia engineers in conjunction with their North American counterparts.

A new T7 platform is in the pipeline, and will be shared with future Volkswagen trade utes, but is not expected to be fitted to a Ford product until the Ranger is completely updated.