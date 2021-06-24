Snapshot e:HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) and Type R model variants expected in 2022

Power derived from Honda's 1.5-litre turbo four-pot

Six-speed manual gearbox option unlikely for Australia The 2022 Honda Civic Hatch has been officially revealed by the Japanese automaker after months of leaks and teaser images. The new liftback's reveal follows April's unveiling of its sedan counterpart, but the hatch shown here is the only version of the new Civic we'll see in Australia. Now in its 11th generation, Wheels has confirmed the latest iteration of the iconic badge will go on sale in quarter four of 2021. Sporting a thoroughly refreshed and contemporary exterior and interior look, Honda says a great deal of emphasis has been placed on ensuring this new Civic is both a pleasure to drive and to spend time in. The Tokyo firm also revealed an e:HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) model variant, and the eagerly anticipated 11-gen Type R, will be unveiled in 2022. 5 Details about locally delivered variants are still to be announced. However, Honda Australia told Wheels more information about pricing and features would be revealed closer to the car’s Aussie launch later this year. From launch in Japan, the Civic Hatch will be available in two different guises – the entry level LX and higher-spec EX.

Both models will be powered by Honda’s turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine, which will produce 134kW and 240Nm. Drive will be sent exclusively to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission or a constantly variable transmission (CVT) with a selectable drive mode switch. However, the six-speed manual has not been confirmed for Australia and will most likely not be available. 5 For the first time on a Civic, the new generation car will come equipped with full LED headlights and daytime running lights, including auto-levelling and auto-light control. The rest of the Hatch’s front fascia is dominated by a new honeycomb-style grille designed for a sporty, dynamic look. Judging the Civic from its side, the hatchback’s profile, especially from the rear three-quarter panel, appears sleek and low, providing an almost coupe-like look. At the back, Honda’s designers have worked to improve the size of the hatch’s aperture, doing so by extending the liftback boot’s opening all the way out to the rear-side window line. The new hatch also benefits from a slim, modern LED taillight design. Both the EX and LX variants will come equipped with twin five-spoke alloy wheels, which can be had in either silver or black.

Dimensionally, the new Civic is larger on all counts than its 10-generation Hatch predecessor, measuring 4549mm long, 1801mm wide, and 1415mm tall, with a wheelbase spanning 2736mm. 5 Inside, much work has been done to modernise the Civic’s interior while also providing continuity with the exterior aesthetics. Dominating the new cabin is a slim honeycomb mesh panel, which lines almost the entire length of the dash, and seamlessly incorporates the front air vents. The cabin also benefits from a large 9.0-inch Connect infotainment display, and for the LX variant, a 10.2-inch digital driver’s dash. 5 The entry-level Civic Hatch EX will come well-equipped with features such as dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, an eight-speaker sound system, and parking sensors. Meanwhile, the higher-spec LX gains the benefit of LED active cornering, 12-speaker premium Bose sound system, powered and heated front seats, wireless charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard safety equipment across the new Civic range includes; autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, traffic jam assist, adaptive high-beam, traffic sign recognition, pedestrian detection, and adaptive cruise control.

Be sure to watch this space as Wheels brings you more information about the new 2022 Honda Civic Hatch closer to the car’s Australian launch. MORE Civic stories MORE All Honda stories