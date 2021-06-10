Subscribe
Honda Civic Hatch teased ahead of global unveiling

Iconic moniker’s hatchback variant set for June 24 reveal

10 Jun 2021
James Robinson
2022 Honda Civic Hatch
Snapshot

  • 2022 Honda Civic Hatch will be built in the US and Thailand
  • 11 generation Civic Type R to be built at Honda's Indiana factory
  • N/A 2.0-litre and turbo 1.5-litre four cylinder powertrains likely for the new hatch

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatch has been teased in two official images released by the Japanese automaker ahead of the car’s hotly-anticipated release. 

Due to break covers globally on Wednesday, June 24, the Civic hatchback will join its sedan sibling in the model line-up, which was unveiled back in April

Judging from the side-profile images, the Hatch will have quite a sleek and smooth silhouette compared to the sedan, with a swooping roofline complimented by a truncated rear end with an integrated bonnet lip spoiler.  

Powertrains for the new hatchback are yet to be confirmed. However, in sedan guise, the 11th generation Civic can be had with the familiar K20 naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and the L15 turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motor. 

Power is rated at 118kW and 187Nm for the N/A unit, while the blown four-pot pumps out 134kW and 240Nm. 

Regardless of engine, drive will be sent exclusively to the front wheels through a constantly variable transmission (CVT). 

The 2022 Honda Civic Sedan

The Civic Hatch will, for the first time, be manufactured at Honda’s Indiana factory in the US, taking over from Britain’s Swindon plant, which will permanently close later this year. 

Aussie-bound Hatch variants are likely to be built at Honda’s Thailand facility. However, the upcoming Civic Type R will probably be built exclusively in Indiana. 

WhichCar has confirmed with a representative from Honda Australia that more details will be unveiled closer to the car's local launch. 

