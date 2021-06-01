Snapshot
- Minor price reductions across the range
- Options list modified
- On sale now, deliveries expected in the coming months
The 2022 Jaguar E-Pace has received its model year update, with the medium-sized SUV witnessing a minor drop in prices across the range.
As part of the new model roll-out, E-Pace variants have had new standard features added such as; Configurable Dynamics for the R-Dynamic S and R-Dynamic SE, and a black contrasting roof for the 300 Sport.
However, there have been some standard items removed such as; front fog lamps and illuminated metal treadplates with brand-name script from all but the 300 Sport (now an optional extra) and 3D Surround Camera across the range (now also optional).
Jaguar has also removed several items from the E-Pace’s options list, such as Park Assist, silver roof-rails and all-season tyres.
Model range and prices
The 2022 Jaguar E-Pace will be available in four different guises – R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE, and 300 Sport.
Prices have gone down slightly across all variants due to the removal of certain previously standard features (prices exclude on-road costs):
- Jaguar E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic S – $65,900
- Jaguar E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic SE – $69,100 (-$235)
- Jaguar E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic HSE – $73,400 (-$500)
- Jaguar E-Pace 300 Sport – $81,900 (-$300)
Engines, transmission and fuel economy
All variants of the Jaguar E-Pace are powered by Jaguar Land Rover’s AJ200 Ingenium turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.
Power is rated from 183kW and 365Nm to 221kW and 400Nm, depending on the variant, with the range-topping 300 Sport capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.9 seconds.
All E-Paces are fitted with a nine-speed automatic transmission and send power to all four wheels.
On the ADR combined cycle, fuel economy is rated at between 7.7-8.1L/100km when run on 95 RON, and all variants feature a 67-litre petrol tank.
Features
The entry-level E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic S comes well equipped with standard features, including:
- 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- DAB digital radio
- Dual-zone climate control
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Leather upholstery
- LED headlights
- Keyless entry and go
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Powered tailgate
- Brushed metal pedals
- Heated and powered folding mirrors
- Metal sill plates
- Configurable Dynamics
- Six-speaker sound system
- 12-way power front seats with driver’s memory
- 18-inch alloy wheels
The E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic SE builds on these standard items, adding:
- Automatic high-beam
- Central TFT display
- 11-speaker Meridian Sound System
- LED headlights
- Digital driver’s dash
- Heated and powered folding mirrors with memory
- 12-way power front seats with memory
- 19-inch alloy wheels
The E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic HSE additionally benefits from:
- 16-way powered front seats with memory
- 20-inch alloy wheels
And the range-topping 300 Sport offers as extra:
- Black exterior pack
- Black contrasting roof
- Different driving modes
- Adaptive damping
- Head-up display
- Driver’s seat memory function
Safety
When it was tested in March of 2018, the Jaguar E-Pace received a five-star ANCAP safety rating, including an adult occupancy protection rating of 86 per cent.
As standard, the E-Pace comes equipped with a raft of safety features that include:
- Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection
- Brake assist
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Driver attention detection
- Front, side, curtain, and bonnet airbags
- Lane-keep assist
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Speed limiter
- Traffic sign recognition
Dimensions and kerb weight
All Jaguar E-Pace model variants are 4395mm long, 1984mm wide, 1648mm tall, and have a wheelbase that measures 2681mm. Kerb weights vary from 1790 to 1885 kilograms.
Warranty and servicing
Like all Jaguar products in Australia, the Jaguar E-Pace range comes with a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty.
Servicing plans for a five-year/100,000km period can also be purchased.
Availability
The 2022 Jaguar E-Pace is on sale now, with deliveries expected in the coming months.
