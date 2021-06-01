Snapshot Minor price reductions across the range

Options list modified

On sale now, deliveries expected in the coming months

The 2022 Jaguar E-Pace has received its model year update, with the medium-sized SUV witnessing a minor drop in prices across the range.

As part of the new model roll-out, E-Pace variants have had new standard features added such as; Configurable Dynamics for the R-Dynamic S and R-Dynamic SE, and a black contrasting roof for the 300 Sport.

However, there have been some standard items removed such as; front fog lamps and illuminated metal treadplates with brand-name script from all but the 300 Sport (now an optional extra) and 3D Surround Camera across the range (now also optional)​.

Jaguar has also removed several items from the E-Pace’s options list, such as Park Assist, silver roof-rails and all-season tyres.

Model range and prices

The 2022 Jaguar E-Pace will be available in four different guises – R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE, and 300 Sport.

Prices have gone down slightly across all variants due to the removal of certain previously standard features (prices exclude on-road costs):

Jaguar E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic S – $65,900

Jaguar E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic SE – $69,100 (-$235)

Jaguar E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic HSE – $73,400 (-$500)

Jaguar E-Pace 300 Sport – $81,900 (-$300)

Engines, transmission and fuel economy

All variants of the Jaguar E-Pace are powered by Jaguar Land Rover’s AJ200 Ingenium turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

Power is rated from 183kW and 365Nm to 221kW and 400Nm, depending on the variant, with the range-topping 300 Sport capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.9 seconds.

All E-Paces are fitted with a nine-speed automatic transmission and send power to all four wheels.

On the ADR combined cycle, fuel economy is rated at between 7.7-8.1L/100km when run on 95 RON, and all variants feature a 67-litre petrol tank.

Features

The entry-level E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic S comes well equipped with standard features, including:

11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

DAB digital radio

Dual-zone climate control

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather upholstery

LED headlights

Keyless entry and go

Front and rear parking sensors

Rain-sensing wipers

Powered tailgate

Brushed metal pedals

Heated and powered folding mirrors

Metal sill plates

Configurable Dynamics

Six-speaker sound system

12-way power front seats with driver’s memory

18-inch alloy wheels

The E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic SE builds on these standard items, adding:

Automatic high-beam

Central TFT display

11-speaker Meridian Sound System

LED headlights

Digital driver’s dash

Heated and powered folding mirrors with memory

12-way power front seats with memory

19-inch alloy wheels

The E-Pace P250 R-Dynamic HSE additionally benefits from:

16-way powered front seats with memory

20-inch alloy wheels

And the range-topping 300 Sport offers as extra:

Black exterior pack

Black contrasting roof

Different driving modes

Adaptive damping

Head-up display

Driver’s seat memory function

Safety

When it was tested in March of 2018, the Jaguar E-Pace received a five-star ANCAP safety rating, including an adult occupancy protection rating of 86 per cent.

As standard, the E-Pace comes equipped with a raft of safety features that include:

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection

Brake assist

Blind-spot monitoring

Driver attention detection

Front, side, curtain, and bonnet airbags

Lane-keep assist

Rear cross-traffic alert

Speed limiter

Traffic sign recognition

Dimensions and kerb weight

All Jaguar E-Pace model variants are 4395mm long, 1984mm wide, 1648mm tall, and have a wheelbase that measures 2681mm. Kerb weights vary from 1790 to 1885 kilograms.

Warranty and servicing

Like all Jaguar products in Australia, the Jaguar E-Pace range comes with a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty.

Servicing plans for a five-year/100,000km period can also be purchased.

Availability

The 2022 Jaguar E-Pace is on sale now, with deliveries expected in the coming months.