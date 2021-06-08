The 2022 Kia Sportage medium-sized SUV has been officially revealed by the Korean automaker.

Now in its fifth generation, the all-new Toyota RAV4 and VW Tiguan competitor had only recently been previewed by Kia in shadowy teaser images, and we’ve seen myriad spy photos of the angular SUV too.

But now we can see it in full, and the Korean firm’s latest design language – 'Opposites United' – is clearly on show.

5

Sporting very similar looks to another of Kia’s latest creations, the all-electric EV6, the new Sportage shows off an unconventional and modern front fascia dominated by a honeycomb gloss-black grille and large, boomerang-shaped white LEDs.

Its side profile is sleek with a swooping roofline, and despite the SUV utilising the same platform as Hyundai’s new Tucson, its contouring, swept-back rear three-quarters give the Sportage a coupe crossover appearance.

At the back, the intricate LED taillights wrap around the rear three-quarter panel and onto the contoured tailgate. A complementing roof spoiler also juts out slightly, further aiding its sporty, modish look.

5

Kia has also shown off the new Sportage’s interior, which is dominated by a new infotainment display and digital driver’s dash, and seamlessly blended behind one piece of curved glass.

Below the dash, the climate control is thankfully still operated with turnstile knobs, and extending out from the centrally mounted armrest is a new cockpit interface which features a rotating shift-by-wire transmission selector, as well as a drive mode/terrain selector, push-button start/stop button, and the controls for the heated/ventilated seats and steering wheel.

5

Kia has also revealed, for the first time in the moniker’s history, the Sportage will be available with a more aggressive, dynamic-looking model variant.

Called the Sportage X-Line, the sportier SUV features a bespoke bumper and side sill design, as well as curved roof racks.

5 The 2022 Kia Sportage X-Line

Inside, buyers can select a sage green or black interior trim, which can be optioned with striking quilting and black metal wood accents.

Kia is yet to officially announce powertrain options for the Sportage – but given it shares quite a lot of the mechanicals underpinning its new Tucson cousin, expect both petrol and diesel engines, and potentially even a plug-in hybrid variant at some stage.

When will the 2022 Kia Sportage come to Australia?

The 2022 Kia Sportage will be revealed in full in July 2021, with a local launch expected later in quarter four of 2021.

