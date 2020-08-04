2022 Lexus NX revealed in online leak

The new-generation 2022 Lexus NX SUV has surfaced online, appearing in an official video that appears to have made its way onto YouTube earlier than planned.

Leaning more to the sleek styling of the facelifted IS sedan than the complicated origami lines of the still-new UX compact SUV, the new NX is a picture of premium elegance.

Details on the new model are still to be made official, and it was only one month ago that the first spy photos appeared.

The images shown here – ‘screengrabbed’ from the now unpublished video – reveal the new midsize SUV in entry-level NX200 form, but the promotional clip makes mention of NX350h hybrid and NX450+ plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models.

Both badges had been hinted at by trademark filings late last year.

The NX450+ represents a first for the Lexus brand, no doubt leaning on the PHEV systems perfected by parent company Toyota with its compelling Prime models – none of which have been offered in Australia, where the brand has been content to capitalise on its long-running and successful conventional hybrid program.

The addition of a PHEV model to the NX range is enabled by its use of the same TNGA-K platform that underpins the new RAV4 and its RAV4 Prime variant, among other midsize and large models in the modern Toyota range.

On the styling front, the new NX showcases a design language that is simultaneously understated and sporting, evolving the now familiar Lexus themes such as the ‘spindle’ grille, L-shaped daytime lamps and – a more recent addition – the connected light bar along the width of the tailgate.

With flared guards and vented bumpers, the new SUV’s overall look presents as wide and planted, giving it an imposing bearing that the outgoing model hints at – but doesn’t nail quite as successfully as this new design.

Inside, the new NX makes a more distinct leap forward, with occupants treated to an entirely new dash design.

The steering wheel, dash pad, infotainment display, gear lever, switchgear and centre console are all-new and – perhaps most importantly for those familiar with the brand – the oft-derided infotainment control pad is gone, leaving only the touchscreen and what appears to be capacitive steering wheel buttons for interfacing with the system.

Other details on the new NX are still to come, but this video’s appearance suggests we can expect an official debut to occur in the coming weeks.

