2022 Mitsubishi Triton pricing and features

Mitsubishi deletes manual gearboxes from popular double-cab Triton variants

11 May 2021
David Bonnici
Mitsubishi Triton

Talking points

  • Modest price rises across the range
  • GLX-R gains new exterior garnish
  • GLX and GLX-R double cabs lose manual transmissions
  • Range-topping GSR $250 cheaper - but there's a catch

Mitsubishi has revealed changes to its Double and Club Triton variants – including the deletion of manual versions of the GLX and GLX-R Double Cabs.

On sale from June 2021, the MY22 Triton range also sees the Advanced Driver Assist System becoming standard on the GLX Club and Double-Cab variants instead of part of an extra cost safety pack.

2019 Mitsubishi Triton
Triton GLS

The GLX-R spec meanwhile gains a high-riding 4x2 Double Cab version and new exterior garnish including:

  • black painted alloy wheels (previously two-tone)
  • black material front grille (previously silver)
  • body-coloured lower front bumper garnish (previously silver)
  • body coloured front ‘dynamic shield’ (previously silver)
  • black material door mirrors, door handles and tailgate handle (previously silver)
  • revised fog lights with black material covers
  • rear differential lock for 4x4.

Other changes include a four-spoke steering wheel, instead of the three-spoke tiller in the GLX Club Cab chassis 4x4 manual, while the GLS and GSR 4x4 Double Cabs gain, wait for it – a vanity-mirror with lid.

Interestingly, the range-topping GSR Double-Cab loses the 360-degree ‘Multi-Around Monitor’ parking camera as standard though it is available as an option.

As a result the price has gone down by $1250 to $52,240.

If you want the 360-degree monitor, it is now part of the GSR Tan Orange interior option pack for $1490.

The black roll top tonneau package price has increased to $6,646 and the hard and soft tonneau packages have been discontinued for the 2022 model year.

The Triton 2022 model year is expected to go on sale at dealerships by June with higher-spec variants a month later.

MY22 Mitsubishi Triton retail pricing

Variant

Price 

Previous Price 

Triton - 2.4 GLX Single Cab Chassis, Auto

$23,740

$23,490

Triton 2.4 DID GLX Single Cab Chassis, Auto

$28,240

$27,990

Triton 2.4 DID GLX Single Cab Chassis, Auto

$30,490

$30,240

Triton 2.4 DID GLX-R Double Cab, Auto

$41,740

(new)

Triton 2.4 DID GLX Double Cab, Auto  

$37,940

$37,490

Triton 2.4 DID GLX 4X4 - Single Cab Chassis, Manual

$34,990

$34,740

Triton 2.4 DID GLX 4X4 Single Cab Chassis, Auto

$37,240

$36,990

Triton 2.4 DID GLX Club Cab Chassis 4X4, Manual

$37,440

$36,990

Triton 2.4 DID GLX Club Cab Chassis 4X4, Auto 

$40,440

$39,990

Triton 2.4 DID GLX+ Club Cab 4X4 AUTO  

$43,190

$42,740

Triton 2.4 DID GLX Double Cab Chassis 4X4, Manual

$38,940

$37,740

TRITON - 2.4 DID GLX Double Cab Chassis 4X4, Auto  

$41,190

$40,740

TRITON - 2.4 DID GLX Double Cab 4X4, Auto   

$42,140

$40,990

Triton 2.4 DID GLX+ Double Cab 4X4, Manual

$42,690

$42,240

Triton 2.4 DID GLX+ DOUBLE CAB 4X4 AUTO 

$44,940

$44,490

Triton 2.4 DID GLX-R Double Cab 4X4, Auto 

$45,940

$45,490

Triton 2.4 DID GLS Double Cab 4X4, Manual

$47,290

$46,990

Triton 2.4 DID GLS Double Cab 4X4, Auto 

$49,540

$49,240

Triton 2.4 DID GSR Double Cab 4X4, Auto 

$53,240

$53,490
