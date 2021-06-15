Snapshot New bullbar features integrated LED lights and winch compatabillity

Powered by standard Navara PRO-4X's twin-turbocharged 2.3-litre diesel engine

Expected to be released in the coming months

The 2022 Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior has been revealed in an image published by automotive engineering company, Premcar.

In images released today by the Epping-based firm, Mark Doody, Premcar’s principal engineer of body systems, can be seen at his desk sitting in front of a screen showing a seemingly undisguised image of the all-new off-roader.

This isn't the first time we've seen the Warrior – the off-roader was spotted in camouflage last month testing on the streets of Melbourne. However, this is the first glimpse of the 4x4 totally unmasked.

With the heading “Takeko – White Pearl”, which indicates one of the PRO-4X Warrior’s four paint schemes, the photo shows off a tough-looking ute.

4

Sitting front and centre is an all-new, beefy, hoopless bullbar, which sports a set of neatly integrated LED lights and fog lights.

The sizeable bullbar also looks to feature a built-in winch compatibility from the get-go, which will undoubtedly enhance its desirability with the off-roading fraternity.

Below the imposing bar is a contrasting red bash plate, which has been adorned with custom “Warrior” lettering.