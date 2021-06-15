Snapshot
- New bullbar features integrated LED lights and winch compatabillity
- Powered by standard Navara PRO-4X's twin-turbocharged 2.3-litre diesel engine
- Expected to be released in the coming months
The 2022 Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior has been revealed in an image published by automotive engineering company, Premcar.
In images released today by the Epping-based firm, Mark Doody, Premcar’s principal engineer of body systems, can be seen at his desk sitting in front of a screen showing a seemingly undisguised image of the all-new off-roader.
This isn't the first time we've seen the Warrior – the off-roader was spotted in camouflage last month testing on the streets of Melbourne. However, this is the first glimpse of the 4x4 totally unmasked.
With the heading “Takeko – White Pearl”, which indicates one of the PRO-4X Warrior’s four paint schemes, the photo shows off a tough-looking ute.
Sitting front and centre is an all-new, beefy, hoopless bullbar, which sports a set of neatly integrated LED lights and fog lights.
The sizeable bullbar also looks to feature a built-in winch compatibility from the get-go, which will undoubtedly enhance its desirability with the off-roading fraternity.
Below the imposing bar is a contrasting red bash plate, which has been adorned with custom “Warrior” lettering.
It also appears much of the unique equipment found on Nissan’s N-Trek Warrior, released in 2019, will feature on the new 4x4.
A set of matte-black off-roading wheels are wrapped in Cooper all-terrain tyres, and shrouded by the same complimenting matte-black flared wheel arches we saw on the N-Trek.
Flanked low on the front and rear doors, and extending to the rear quarter panel, is a black decal with a mountain motif and “twin-turbo” lettering, which denotes the Warrior’s powertrain.
Expected to remain unchanged from the standard Navara PRO-4X, on which the jacked-up 4x4 is based, the twin-turbocharged 2.3-litre diesel engine found in the Warrior will pump out 140kW and 450Nm.
Premcar, which is developing the upcoming Ford Ranger Raptor and Toyota HiLux Rugged-X competitor, says its latest creation will be the “world’s toughest Navara”.
In fact, the auto engineering outfit has dumped millions of dollars into its Epping manufacturing facility and hired 35 dedicated staff to ensure the Warrior project is a success.
The 2022 Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior is edging closer to its local launch, with a representative from the Japanese marque’s local arm telling 4x4 the off-roader is just “months away” from an official unveiling.
