718 Boxster and Cayman now come with metallic paint and Power Steering Plus as standard

911 and Cayenne score new PCM MIB3

Porsche has announced details about 2022 model year updates for its 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, and Cayenne range.

The biggest update for both 911 and Cayenne is the introduction of the automaker's latest Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system.

The infotainment will now utilise the MIB3 version of Porsche’s PCM, which we’ve previously seen on the Stuttgart firm’s all-electric Taycan.

Porsche’s Dynamic Light System (PDLS) comes as standard on the Cayenne and Cayenne E-Hybrid too, and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) is now standard across the entire Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe range.

Active Lane Keep Assist is now a no-cost option on the top-shelf Cayenne Turbo and Turbo S as well.

For the 718 Boxster and Cayman, Porsche has made previously optional features such as metallic paint and Power Steering Plus standard across all variants.

These updates have, however, come at an extra cost, with all three models witnessing price rises across the board.

The base 992 911 Carrera now retails for $241,300, which is $5000 dearer than the previous model year car.

Likewise, the cheapest Cayenne now costs $128,200 (up $6900), while the entry-level 718 Boxster and Cayman will set prospective buyers back $118,800 (up $2900) and $116,000 (up $2900), respectively.

The price changes took effect on May 1 2021, and are frankly unsurprising given many other brands in the Aussie market are updating prices as well.

Below is a full list of prices for the 2022 Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, and Cayenne:

Porsche 718 Boxster

Porsche 718 Boxster $118,800 (6-speed manual) $120,732.50* (7-speed PDK)

Porsche 718 Boxster S – $142,400 (6-speed manual), $146,980 (7-speed PDK)

Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 – $178,000 (6-speed manual), $183,390 (7-speed PDK)

Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years – $187,300 (6-speed manual), $192,690 (7-speed PDK)

Porsche 718 Spyder – $200,700 (6-speed manual), $205,280 (7-speed PDK)

Porsche 718 Cayman

Porsche 718 Cayman – $116,000 (6-speed manual), $117,932.50 (7-speed PDK)

Porsche 718 Cayman S – $139,600 (6-speed manual), $144,180 (7-speed PDK)

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 – $175,200 (6-speed manual), $180,590 (7-speed PDK)

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 – $210,200 (6-speed manual), $214,780 (7-speed PDK)

Porsche 992 911

Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé – $241,300 (8-speed PDK)

Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupé – $258,400 (8-speed PDK)

Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet – $263,000 (8-speed PDK)

Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet – $280,200 (8-speed PDK)

Porsche 911 Targa 4 – $280,200 (8-speed PDK)

Porsche 911 Carrera S Coupé – $279,600 (8-speed PDK)

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupé – $296,800 (8-speed PDK)

Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet – $301,300 (8-speed PDK)

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet – $318,500 (8-speed PDK)

Porsche 911 Targa 4S – $318,500 (8-speed PDK)

Porsche 911 GT3 – $369,700 (6-speed manual), (7-speed PDK)

Porsche 911 Turbo Coupé – $405,000 (8-speed PDK)

Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet – $425,800 (8-speed PDK)

Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupé – $481,700 (8-speed PDK)

Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet – $502,600 (8-speed PDK)

Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne – $128,200 (8-speed ZF)

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid – $148,000 (8-speed ZF)

Porsche Cayenne S – $167,400 (8-speed ZF)

Porsche Cayenne GTS – $198,300 (8-speed ZF)

Porsche Cayenne Turbo – $250,600 (8-speed ZF)

Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid – $296,200 (8-speed ZF)

Porsche Cayenne Coupé – $139,100 (8-speed ZF)

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé – $156,400* (8-speed ZF)

Porsche Cayenne S Coupé – $176,900 (8-speed ZF)

Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupé – $202,100 (8-speed ZF)

Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé – $262,300 (8-speed ZF)

Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupé – $299,900 (8-speed ZF)

