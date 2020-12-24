2022 Zhiji L7 claims 'world first' 11kW wireless charging capability

The 2022 Zhiji L7 is an all-electric four-door sedan you’ve probably never heard of before, but it’s one that aims to take on the rest of the EV market and beat it.

Created as a joint venture between Chinese automotive heavyweight SAIC, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and the Alibaba Group, the L7 has got some heavy-hitting performance and economy figures, and one trump card that’s never been played before.

According to the manufacturer, this striking sedan is the first electric car in the world that comes equipped with an 11kW wireless charging function. This is a major step up compared to the wireless charger capacities of other manufacturers, which have until now maxed out at around 3.5kW.

Its charging efficiency is rated at 91 per cent, and Zhiji claims the L7 can gain up to 80 kilometres of driving range from a single hour of wireless charging.

The L7 will be offered in two different models from launch, which come equipped with two different battery sizes.

The first is equipped with a 93kWh lithium-ion battery pack that’s good for a claimed 615 kilometres of driving range from a single charge.

The second model receives a whopping 118kWh battery pack that’s said to offer a vast 1000 kilometres of driving range from a single charge.

The more powerful of the two dishes out 400kW and 700Nm, and takes just 3.9 seconds to sprint from 0-100km/h.

Another feather in the cap of this EV is its potential autonomous driving capabilities.

With no less than 12 cameras, five millimetre-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic radars and a lidar laser, the L7 could come close to level five autonomy in the not too distant future, not unlike its distant relative, the SAIC R Auto ES33.

Inside, Zhiji has heaped on the tech even more, with a huge 39-inch 4k display (a first in the automotive industry) running almost the entire length of the dash.

This whopping screen space, working in conjunction with a vertically mounted central display that sits in front of the glove box, will run Zhiji's own intelligent infotainment operating system.

Not much else is known about the Zhiji L7 right now, but reports suggest the automaker will be accepting reservations for the electric vehicle at next week’s Shanghai Auto Show, with deliveries to commence in the first half of 2022.