New Ford Mustang said to be coming in 2023, hybrid to follow

A new-generation Ford Mustang could arrive as early as 2023, with the first electrified version of the coupe rumoured to follow.

According to industry analyst firm AutoForecast Solutions as reported by US industry news outlet Autoline, Ford is set to launch the seventh-generation Mustang in March of 2023 – although at this stage it’s unclear if we’ll see a heavily-revised version of the current model, or if it will be an all-new car.

In January 2021, AutoForecast was quoted as saying the “next-generation” Mustang wouldn’t launch until 2028, suggesting production of the current model will be extended – likely with the help of a significant facelift. Ford downplayed the reports at the time, but stopped short of denying the claim.

Some media outlets in the US are stating the S650 – the codename for the seventh-generation Mustang – will be based on the current-gen S550 Mustang. If true, Ford may be testing prototypes in broad daylight wearing the body of the current model, and could explain why we have yet to see a camouflaged S650 on the road.