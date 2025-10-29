Mazda has dipped its toe into the coupe crossover market, unveiling the Vision X-Coupe concept at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, with a nod to both future styling and future powertrains. According to Mazda, the stylish crossover is an evolution of the brand’s ‘Kodo-Soul of Motion’ design language.

Swoopy and stylish, the Vision X-Coupe has a sleek profile, with low roofline and beautifully integrated four-door layout that looks more like a grand tourer than a crossover. The heavily sloped roofline is matched with frameless windows and is an evolution of previous concept cars we’ve seen from Mazda as far back as 2017.

It’s long, too, 5050mm in total, along with 1995mm in width, 1480mm overall height and riding on a wheelbase of 3080mm. Masahiro Moro, President and CEO of Mazda told journalists at the unveiling that it can ‘retain and evolve the joy of driving and will create exciting mobility experiences in its customers’ daily lives’.

“The joy of driving fuels a sustainable tomorrow where you will still take the steering wheel yourself and experience the pleasure of driving,” said Moro. “At Mazda we want to continue to evolve this joy of driving. Move from mere transportation to an entity that connects with our society and our planet. Rewarding passion for cars and the desire to drive forever.”

Part of that excitement will come from the Vision X-Coupe’s driveline. Underpinned by a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, it’s the type of internal combustion engine Mazda has used that is most interesting. Going back to the future, Mazda has opted for a twin-rotor, turbocharged rotary engine, paired with an electric motor and battery pack.

Mazda claims an overall power output of 375kW with 160km range in electric motor-only mode or up to 800km when the electric motor is paired with the rotary engine. Mazda has gone a step further with the powertrain ambitions of this concept, too, combining carbon neutral fuel with its proprietary CO2 capture technology. Mazda calls this system ‘Mobile Carbon Capture’ and claims the Vision X-Coupe reduces atmospheric CO2 the more it is driven.

The future we envision is where the more you drive the more co2 is reduced. We will focus on both the fuel that powers the car and the co2 in it. Fuel will be refined from micro algae, and then we will capture co2 as you drive. Carbon neutral fuel developed from micro algae, which absorb co2 as they grow. The micro alga residue after fuel extraction, still contains vital nutrients like proteins.

“Second key is CO2 capture tech,” said Moro. :Exhaust contains co2 much higher than the atmosphere, and we at Mazda have developed technology that efficiently pulls co2 from the exhaust. The captured co2 can then be recycled to manufacturer high performance carbon materials for example.”