2025 Toyota Supra Track Edition: Final version arriving next year

Toyota has announced that production of the current A90 GR Supra will end next year, with a final edition of just 300 units to be offered in Japan and Europe.

While Australia will miss out on those special 'A90 Final Edition' cars, we'll get our own Track Edition sometime in the middle of 2025.

The announcement of our local Track Edition includes a number of quotes from Toyota Australia's long-time sales boss Sean Hanley, but it curiously does not acknowledge the news from head office that Model Year 2025 will be the fifth-generation Supra's final season.

But, with pricing and full specifications not being revealed until the Track Edition's mid-2025 launch draws closer, we'll likely see an official retirement speech delivered around then.

15 Click above for more photos

What has been revealed so far for the Track Edition is that it will be powered by the same 285kW/500Nm tune of the Supra's BMW-sourced 3.0-litre turbo inline-six petrol engine.

That news might be a little depressing once you've read more about the Final Edition below, but Australia's Track Edition will at least gain most of the requisite upgrades to justify its name.