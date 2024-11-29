2025 Toyota Supra Track Edition: Final version arriving next year

Toyota has announced that production of the current A90 GR Supra will end next year, with a final edition of just 300 units to be offered in Japan and Europe.
While Australia will miss out on those special 'A90 Final Edition' cars, we'll get our own Track Edition sometime in the middle of 2025.
The announcement of our local Track Edition includes a number of quotes from Toyota Australia's long-time sales boss Sean Hanley, but it curiously does not acknowledge the news from head office that Model Year 2025 will be the fifth-generation Supra's final season.
But, with pricing and full specifications not being revealed until the Track Edition's mid-2025 launch draws closer, we'll likely see an official retirement speech delivered around then.
What has been revealed so far for the Track Edition is that it will be powered by the same 285kW/500Nm tune of the Supra's BMW-sourced 3.0-litre turbo inline-six petrol engine.
That news might be a little depressing once you've read more about the Final Edition below, but Australia's Track Edition will at least gain most of the requisite upgrades to justify its name.
Those include a larger front anti-roll bar, aluminium front and rear anti-roll bar brackets, and a carbon-fibre ducktail rear spoiler. (A proper track-oriented wing might have suited it better, but we digress.)
Six-speed manual and automatic transmissions will be available, but Toyota has not yet said if there will be a specific allocation of each type.
Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia’s Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Franchise Operations, said the GR Supra Track Edition complements Toyota’s upcoming participation in the 2026 Repco Supercars Championship with the GR Supra. ￼
The fifth-generation 'A90' Supra has been on sale since 2019, achieving success in various motorsport events, including NASCAR and GT4 races.
What are we missing out on?
Buyers in Japan and Europe will be offered just 300 examples of an official A90 Final Edition, with its headline upgrade being a boost in outputs to 320kW and 570Nm.
This version will also get bigger Brembo brakes, race-oriented KW suspension, more bracing, and a greater focus on aero.
A carbon-fibre front spoiler, front canards, and front centre flap are featured, along with a carbon-fibre swan-neck rear wing reminiscent of that on the GR Supra GT4. (As befits a Track Edition car...)
An added carbon-fibre bonnet intake features a removable inner duct for improved cooling performance when removed.
The overseas Final Edition will also roll on 265/35Z1R19 front and 285/30ZR20 rear Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2 rubber, compared to 255/35ZR19 front and 275/35ZR19 rear Pilot Super Sport tyres on the Track Edition.
See a specs comparison outlined below, as provided by Toyota.
|Partially Upgraded Supra 3.0
|A90 Final Edition
|Weight (kg)
|1520 (6M) / 1530 (8A)
|1528 (6M)
|Engine
|Inline 6-cylinder
|Inline 6-cylinder
|Type
|B58B30O1
|B58B30O1
|Bore x stroke (mm)
|82.0 x 94.6
|82.0 x 94.6
|Displacement (litres)
|2.997
|2.997
|Max. output (kW / rpm)
|285 / 5800
|320 / 6000
|Max. torque (Nm / rpm)
|500 / 1800-5000
|570 / 4500
|Partially Upgraded Supra 3.0
|A90 Final Edition
|Transmission
|6-speed manual / 8-speed automatic
|6-speed manual
|Driveline
|Rear-wheel drive
|Rear-wheel drive
|Differentials
|Active differential
|Active differential
|Suspension
|MacPherson strut
|MacPherson strut
|Multilink
|Multilink
|Brakes
|Brembo 18-inch, aluminum opposed 4-pot calipers and 374 mm-diameter disc
|Brembo 19-inch, aluminum opposed 4-pot calipers and 395 mm-diameter drilled floating disc
|Floating caliper and 345 mm-diameter disc
|Floating caliper and 345 mm-diameter drilled floating disc
|Wheels
|19-inch forged aluminum wheels
|Front: 19-inch forged aluminum wheelsRear: 20-inch forged aluminum wheels
|Tires (front / rear)
|255/35ZR19 / 275/35ZR19Michelin Pilot Super Sport
|265/35Z1R19 / 285/30ZR20Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2
|Fuel tank capacity
|52
|52
