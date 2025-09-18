Ford Australia has lifted the covers on a comprehensive range of factory-engineered accessories and full specifications for the upcoming 2026 Ranger Super Duty, delivering a heavy-duty workhorse that can be tailored for job sites, farms, or off-road adventures.

The new accessories have been engineered and tested in-house by Ford to ensure seamless integration and durability, with each component backed by a five-year warranty when fitted by an authorised dealer. From a purpose-built steel tray to innovative device mounts and adventure-ready hardware, the line-up is designed to maximise the Super Duty’s toughness and versatility.

Inside, the Ranger Super Duty balances practicality with advanced tech. Hard-wearing vinyl flooring, durable cloth seating, and unique Super Duty branding are paired with a 12-inch SYNC infotainment screen featuring satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and wireless charging. An Integrated Device Mounting System and optional top console mount provide easy, factory-prepared solutions for work equipment or dash cams. Convenience features such as dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, Pro Power Onboard 400W inverter, and a USB port near the rear-view mirror underline its dual role as a comfortable daily driver and rugged work tool.

The Ranger Super Duty brings a full suite of driver-assistance technology, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Pre-Collision Assist with AEB, a 360-degree camera, and Pro Trailer Backup Assist. Off-road credentials are equally strong, with selectable drive modes, Trail Control, and Trail Turn Assist included as standard.

Pricing

Single Cab-Chassis $82,990 Super Cab-Chassis $86,490 Double Cab-Chassis $89,990

A notable addition is customer-controlled DPF regeneration, allowing owners to manage when the vehicle initiates a burn cycle — a key feature for those working in time-sensitive or sensitive environments.

At the centre of the accessory program is a heavy-duty steel tray featuring quick-lock drop-sides, 400kg-rated lashing rings, and flexible bolted construction to reduce chassis stress under heavy loads. A bespoke heavy-duty mount kit, tested extensively at Ford’s proving grounds, ensures the tray can cope with the Super Duty’s payload demands.

Other highlights include an ARB Summit Bull Bar, a discreetly mounted Warn Winch, and modular mounting solutions for devices. Ford will also offer bundled packs tailored to different needs: a Farm Pack with water tank and tool box, a Work Pack for job sites, and an Adventure Pack with winch and rock sliders.

Ford Australia’s Customer Service Division Marketing and Sales Manager, Brad Hogg, said the program underscored the company’s focus on reliability and integration.

“Our new line of Ford Licensed Accessories offers a one-stop solution for customers, ensuring Ranger Super Duty is ready for whatever task or terrain it faces,” he said.

Ready For Duty Accessory Packs

Duty Pack Dealer Fit Pricing (until March 31, 2026) Dealer Fit Pricing (after March 31, 2026) Farm Pack – Single Cab Galvanised Tray $13123 $13893 Farm Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan) $14333 $15103 Farm Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black) $14828 $15598 Farm Pack – Single Cab Matte Black Tray $15378 $16148 Farm Pack – Super Cab Galvanised Tray $12374 $13144 Farm Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan) $13639 $14409 Farm Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black) $14134 $14904 Farm Pack – Super Cab Matte Black Tray $14629 $15399 Farm Pack – Double Cab Galvanised Tray $12045 $12815 Farm Pack – Double Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan) $13255 $14025 Farm Pack – Double Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black) $13750 $14520 Farm Pack – Double Cab Matte Black Tray $14245 $15015 Work Pack – Single Cab Galvanised Tray $8224 $8994 Work Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan) $9434 $10204 Work Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black) $9929 $10699 Work Pack – Single Cab Matte Black Tray $10479 $11249 Work Pack – Super Cab Galvanised Tray $7399 $8169 Work Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan) $8664 $9434 Work Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black) $9159 $9929 Work Pack – Super Cab Matte Black Tray $9654 $10424 Work Pack – Double Cab Galvanised Tray $7251 $8021 Work Pack — Double Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan) $8461 $9231 Work Pack – Double Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black) $8956 $9726 Work Pack – Double Cab Matte Black Tray $9451 $10221 Adventure Pack – Single Cab Galvanised Tray $18242 $19012 Adventure Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan) $20249 $21019 Adventure Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black) $20744 $21514 Adventure Pack – Single Cab Matte Black Tray $21294 $22064 Adventure Pack – Super Cab Galvanised Tray $18214 $18984 Adventure Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan) $19479 $20249 Adventure Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black) $19974 $20,744 Adventure Pack – Super Cab Matte Black Tray $20469 $21239 Adventure Pack – Double Cab Galvanised Tray $17961 $18731 Adventure Pack – Double Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan) $19171 $19941 Adventure Pack – Double Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black) $19666 $20436 Adventure Pack – Double Cab Matte Black Tray $20161 $20931

Tray Packs

Until March 31, customers will receive a toolbox and water tank included with their tray as a celebration of the launch of the new Ranger Super Duty. This offer will end on March 31, 2026.

Ford Licensed Accessory Tray Packs (with Tool Box and Water Tank) Dealer Fit Pricing (until March 31, 2026) Dealer Fit Pricing (after March 31, 2026) Single Cab Galvanised Tray $7233 $8003 Single Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan) $8443 $9213 Single Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black) $8938 $9708 Single Cab Matte Black Tray $9488 $10258 Super Cab Galvanised Tray $6408 $7128 Super Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan) $7673 $8443 Super Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black) $8168 $8938 Super Cab Matte Black Tray $8663 $9433 Double Cab Galvanised Tray $6078 $6848 Double Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan) $7288 $8058 Double Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black) $7783 $8553 Double Cab Matte Black Tray $8278 $9048

Accessory Pricing