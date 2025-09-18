Ford Australia has lifted the covers on a comprehensive range of factory-engineered accessories and full specifications for the upcoming 2026 Ranger Super Duty, delivering a heavy-duty workhorse that can be tailored for job sites, farms, or off-road adventures.
The new accessories have been engineered and tested in-house by Ford to ensure seamless integration and durability, with each component backed by a five-year warranty when fitted by an authorised dealer. From a purpose-built steel tray to innovative device mounts and adventure-ready hardware, the line-up is designed to maximise the Super Duty’s toughness and versatility.
Inside, the Ranger Super Duty balances practicality with advanced tech. Hard-wearing vinyl flooring, durable cloth seating, and unique Super Duty branding are paired with a 12-inch SYNC infotainment screen featuring satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and wireless charging. An Integrated Device Mounting System and optional top console mount provide easy, factory-prepared solutions for work equipment or dash cams. Convenience features such as dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, Pro Power Onboard 400W inverter, and a USB port near the rear-view mirror underline its dual role as a comfortable daily driver and rugged work tool.
The Ranger Super Duty brings a full suite of driver-assistance technology, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Pre-Collision Assist with AEB, a 360-degree camera, and Pro Trailer Backup Assist. Off-road credentials are equally strong, with selectable drive modes, Trail Control, and Trail Turn Assist included as standard.
Pricing
|Single Cab-Chassis
|$82,990
|Super Cab-Chassis
|$86,490
|Double Cab-Chassis
|$89,990
A notable addition is customer-controlled DPF regeneration, allowing owners to manage when the vehicle initiates a burn cycle — a key feature for those working in time-sensitive or sensitive environments.
At the centre of the accessory program is a heavy-duty steel tray featuring quick-lock drop-sides, 400kg-rated lashing rings, and flexible bolted construction to reduce chassis stress under heavy loads. A bespoke heavy-duty mount kit, tested extensively at Ford’s proving grounds, ensures the tray can cope with the Super Duty’s payload demands.
Other highlights include an ARB Summit Bull Bar, a discreetly mounted Warn Winch, and modular mounting solutions for devices. Ford will also offer bundled packs tailored to different needs: a Farm Pack with water tank and tool box, a Work Pack for job sites, and an Adventure Pack with winch and rock sliders.
Ford Australia’s Customer Service Division Marketing and Sales Manager, Brad Hogg, said the program underscored the company’s focus on reliability and integration.
“Our new line of Ford Licensed Accessories offers a one-stop solution for customers, ensuring Ranger Super Duty is ready for whatever task or terrain it faces,” he said.
Ready For Duty Accessory Packs
|Duty Pack
|Dealer Fit Pricing (until March 31, 2026)
|Dealer Fit Pricing (after March 31, 2026)
|Farm Pack – Single Cab Galvanised Tray
|$13123
|$13893
|Farm Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)
|$14333
|$15103
|Farm Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)
|$14828
|$15598
|Farm Pack – Single Cab Matte Black Tray
|$15378
|$16148
|Farm Pack – Super Cab Galvanised Tray
|$12374
|$13144
|Farm Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)
|$13639
|$14409
|Farm Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)
|$14134
|$14904
|Farm Pack – Super Cab Matte Black Tray
|$14629
|$15399
|Farm Pack – Double Cab Galvanised Tray
|$12045
|$12815
|Farm Pack – Double Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)
|$13255
|$14025
|Farm Pack – Double Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)
|$13750
|$14520
|Farm Pack – Double Cab Matte Black Tray
|$14245
|$15015
|Work Pack – Single Cab Galvanised Tray
|$8224
|$8994
|Work Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)
|$9434
|$10204
|Work Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)
|$9929
|$10699
|Work Pack – Single Cab Matte Black Tray
|$10479
|$11249
|Work Pack – Super Cab Galvanised Tray
|$7399
|$8169
|Work Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)
|$8664
|$9434
|Work Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)
|$9159
|$9929
|Work Pack – Super Cab Matte Black Tray
|$9654
|$10424
|Work Pack – Double Cab Galvanised Tray
|$7251
|$8021
|Work Pack — Double Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)
|$8461
|$9231
|Work Pack – Double Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)
|$8956
|$9726
|Work Pack – Double Cab Matte Black Tray
|$9451
|$10221
|Adventure Pack – Single Cab Galvanised Tray
|$18242
|$19012
|Adventure Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)
|$20249
|$21019
|Adventure Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)
|$20744
|$21514
|Adventure Pack – Single Cab Matte Black Tray
|$21294
|$22064
|Adventure Pack – Super Cab Galvanised Tray
|$18214
|$18984
|Adventure Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)
|$19479
|$20249
|Adventure Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)
|$19974
|$20,744
|Adventure Pack – Super Cab Matte Black Tray
|$20469
|$21239
|Adventure Pack – Double Cab Galvanised Tray
|$17961
|$18731
|Adventure Pack – Double Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)
|$19171
|$19941
|Adventure Pack – Double Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)
|$19666
|$20436
|Adventure Pack – Double Cab Matte Black Tray
|$20161
|$20931
Tray Packs
Until March 31, customers will receive a toolbox and water tank included with their tray as a celebration of the launch of the new Ranger Super Duty. This offer will end on March 31, 2026.
|Ford Licensed Accessory Tray Packs (with Tool Box and Water Tank)
|Dealer Fit Pricing (until March 31, 2026)
|Dealer Fit Pricing (after March 31, 2026)
|Single Cab Galvanised Tray
|$7233
|$8003
|Single Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)
|$8443
|$9213
|Single Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)
|$8938
|$9708
|Single Cab Matte Black Tray
|$9488
|$10258
|Super Cab Galvanised Tray
|$6408
|$7128
|Super Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)
|$7673
|$8443
|Super Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)
|$8168
|$8938
|Super Cab Matte Black Tray
|$8663
|$9433
|Double Cab Galvanised Tray
|$6078
|$6848
|Double Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)
|$7288
|$8058
|Double Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)
|$7783
|$8553
|Double Cab Matte Black Tray
|$8278
|$9048
Accessory Pricing
|Accessory
|Recommended Fitted Price
|Heavy Duty Steel Tray – Matte Black Single/Super/Double
|$9376 / $8551 / $8166
|All Weather Floor Mats – front and rear
|$67 Single/$136 Super/$137 Double
|Heavy Duty Steel Tray – Body Colored Metallic Single/Super/Double
|$8826 / $8056 / $7671
|Heavy Duty Steel Tray – Body Colored Single/Super/Double
|$8331 / $7561 / $7176
|Heavy Duty Steel Tray – Galvanized Single/Super/Double
|$7121 / $6296 / $5966
|ARB Summit MkII Bull Bar
|$5661
|Winch – Warn, 12,000 lb â€“ Synthetic
|$TBC
|Winch – Warn, 12,000 lb â€“ Steel
|$TBC
|Roller Shutter EVOe Power Black XL/XLS/Raptor Double Cabs includes replacement Tub Capping RH&LH
|$4369
|Roller Shutter EVOe Power Black XLT/Sport Double Cabs less CMS includes replacement Tub Capping RH&LH
|$4369
|Roller Shutter EVOe Power Black XLT/Sport Double Cabs with CMS includes replacement Tub Capping RH&LH
|$4369
|Roller Shutter EVOe Power Black Double Cabs
|$4105
|Roller Shutter EVOm Manual Black XL/XLS/Raptor Double Cabs includes replacement Tub Capping RH&LH
|$3619
|Roller Shutter EVOm Manual Black XLT/Sport Double Cabs less CMS includes replacement Tub Capping RH&LH
|$3619
|Roller Shutter EVOm Manual Black XLT/Sport Double Cabswith CMS includes replacement Tub Capping RH&LH
|$3619
|Roller Shutter EVOm Manual Black Double Cabs
|$3355
|Dual Battery & Charger – DC does not include battery.
|$TBC
|ARB Rock Sliders / side-step
|$2095
|Tonneau Covers – Hard 1 Piece Double Cab Pick Ups – Body Colour
|$2064
|Tonneau Cover Soft – Double Cab Pick Ups XL/XLS with Long Leg Sports Bar with replacement Tub Capping RH&LH
|$1215
|Tonneau Cover Soft – Double Cab Pick Up Raptor with Long Leg Sports Bar with replacement Tub Capping RH&LH
|$1215
|Air Compressor – ARB Twin kit (Portable)
|$1201
|Cargo Storage U- Box not compatible with Roller Shutters
|$1200
|Trailer Aux Cam Kit -Complete Kit for all variants with 360 deg Camera
|$1132
|Driving Lights and Light Bars – 7″ 48w 16x3w LEDRound Driving Lights Kit Roof Mount
|$1058
|UHF CB Radio – DTX4200X with ANU220 Antenna & fender mount bracket
|$1053
|UHF CB Radio – DTX4200X with ANU220 Antenna for bull bar mount
|$1020
|Tonneau Cover Soft – Double Cab Pick Up Raptor less Load Rest
|$955
|Tonneau Cover Soft – Double Cab Pick Ups with Long Leg Sports Bar
|$951
|Switch Bank Kit – 7″ 48w 16x3w LED Round Driving Lights Kit Roof Mount for Switch Bank (requires Switch Bank Base Kit)
|$931
|Steel Tray Slide Out Step & Grab Rail
|$930
|Driving Lights and Light Bars – 20″ 90w 18x5w LED Light Bar Kit and behind Grille Mounting Bracket Kit. All excluding Raptor
|$862
|Switch Bank Kit – 20″ 90w 18x5w LED Light Bar Kit and behind Grille Mounting Bracket Kit for Switch Bank (requires Base Kit)
|$846
|Steel Tray – Rear Ladder Rack (Body Colour)
|$836
|Bed divider for vehicles with factory Cargo Management System
|$777
|Steel Tray – Rear Ladder Rack (Galvanised)
|$770
|Fridge Slide
|$752
|Switch Bank Kit – 30″ 180w 60x3w 2 row LED Light Bar Roof Mount Kit for Switch Bank (requires Switch Bank Base Kit)
|$728
|Lower Door Mouldings – Double Cab NA Wildtrak X & Platinum
|$706
|Driving Lights and Light Bars – 20″ 90w 18x5w LED Light Bar Kitfor Nudge or Bull Bar. Not compatible with ARB Bull Bars
|$588
|Switch Bank Kit – 20″ 90w 18x5w LED Light Bar Kit for Switch Bank (requires Switch Bank Base Kit) for Nudge or Bull Bar Mount.Not compatible with ARB Bull Bars
|$572
|Tonneau Covers – Remote Keyless Entry Locking Kit for HTCs
|$563
|Seat Cover – 2nd Row kit – with arm rest – canvas – XLT – DC
|$554
|Carry Bars – Tub Mount – PUs Exc Wildtrak, Wildtrak X& Platinum Mountain Top
|$550
|Seat Cover – front kit – canvas – XL, XLS, XLT – SC, DC, RC
|$550
|Anderson Plug (Lumen)
|$546
|Seat Cover – 2nd Row kit – with arm rest – fabric – XLT – DC
|$538
|Seat Cover – 2nd Row kit – w/o arm rest – canvas – XL, XLS – DC
|$517
|Seat Cover – front kit – fabric – XL, XLS, XLT – SC, DC, RC
|$500
|Roller Shutter EVO Carry Bars Black
|$500
|Seat Cover – 2nd Row kit – w/o arm rest – fabric – XL, XLS – DC
|$495
|Carry Bars – Cabin Roof – Vortex 2500 2 bars Dbl CabXL/XLS/Sport/XLT/Raptor
|$460
|Carry Bars – Cabin Roof – Vortex 2500 2 bars Super Cabs
|$460
|Door Speed Stripes, Matte Black Super Cabs
|$450
|Dash Cam DVR Front, Rear & Interior – DTF942D
|$448
|Driving Lights and Light Bars – Underbody Illumination
|$444
|Tool Box HDP
|$470
|Dash Cam DVR Front & Rear – DTF922
|$393
|Door Speed Stripes, Matte Black Double Cabs
|$386
|Lamp Surrounds – Headlight Set of 2 – Matte Black
|$367
|Taillight Set of 2 – Matte Black
|$367
|Water Tank HDP 25L
|$412
|Carry Bars – Cabin Roof – Vortex 2500 Front BarDbl Cab XL/XLS/Sport/XLT/Raptor
|$330
|Carry Bars – Cabin Roof – Vortex 2500 Rear BarDbl Cab XL/XLS/Sport/XLT/Raptor
|$330
|Carry Bars – Cabin Roof – Vortex 2500 Front BarSuper & Single Cabs
|$330
|Mats – All Weather -XL Super Cab set of 4
|$302
|Mats – All Weather -XL Double Cab set of 4
|$302
|Weathershields – Double Cabs set of 4 tinted FLA
|$283
|Mats – Carpet – XLT Super Cab Premium set of 4 Ranger Logo
|$270
|Mats – Carpet – XLS/Sport/XLT Double Cab Premium set of 4 Ranger Logo
|$270
|IDMS
|$232
|Headlamp guards (LED only)
|$227
|Mats – All Weather – XL Single Cab Front set of 2
|$227
|Headlamp Guards – Sport/XLT/Wildtrak/Platinum/Raptor with LED headlamps
|$224
|Front & Rear Ford Performance Logo – Double Cabs
|$196
|Mats – All Weather -Double Cabs Excl XL Ford Performance Logo
|$190
|AU – 3.5T Tow Hitch
|$196
|Scuff Plates – Front & Rear Ford Logo – Double Cabs
|$187
|Scuff Plates – Front & Rear Ranger Logo – Double Cabs
|$186
|Wiring Loom extension for roof mount configuration,suits lightbar loom 3500811
|$183
|Dash Cam DVR Front – DTF900
|$181
|Weathershields – Single/Super Cab Front set of 2 tinted
|$178
|Wiring Loom extension for roof mount configuration,suits lightbar loom 3500810
|$172
|Tray Net Large – Single and Super Cabs
|$170
|Mats – All Weather -XLT Super Cab Ranger Logo
|$167
|Mats – All Weather -Double Cabs Excl XL Ranger Logo
|$167
|Spare Wheel Lock Kit
|$167
|Wheel Nut Indicators (vehicle set)
|$164
|Tray Net Small – Double Cab
|$160
|Tailgate Lettering Black Pick Ups
|$153
|Tailgate Lettering Silver Pick Ups
|$153
|Scuff Plates – Front Only Ford Performance Logo – Super Cabs
|$151
|IP Top (USB & Type C charging)
|$138
|AU – 4.5T 70mm Tow Ball
|$133
|Driving Lights and Light Bars – 30″ 180w 60x3w 2 rowLED Light Bar Kit for Roof Mount
|$119
|Scuff Plates – Front Only Ranger Logo All Cabs
|$116
|Spare Wheel Lock
|$111
|Mats – Carpet – XLS & Sport & XLT DC/Wildtrak/Wildtrak X/Raptor Rear set of 2
|$107
|Mats – Carpet – XLT Super Cab Rear set of 2 Nubuck edge
|$107
|Mats – Carpet – XLT Super Cab Rear set of 2 Serge edge
|$107
|Mats – Carpet – XLT DC/Wildtrak/Raptor to April 2023 Rear set of 2
|$107
|Headlamp Guards – LED headlamps Hardware Kit Service Part
|$101
|Hood Gas Struts
|$99
|Scuff Plates – Rear
|$88
|Digital Tire Pressure Inflator Kit
|$70
|AU – 3.5T 50mm Tow Ball
|$63
|Mats – Carpet – XLS & Sport & XLT Front Pass. Mat
|$58
|Mats – Carpet – XLT Super and Double Cab Front Pass Mat 3
|$58
We recommend
-
News
Ford Ranger Super Duty: What we know so far about the tough-as-teak work truck
Super Duty is the steroidal Ranger you never knew you wanted. Here's what we know...
-
Comparisons
Ford Ranger Super Duty vs Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series: Spec Battle
Ford’s Ranger Super Duty takes aim at Toyota’s long-serving LandCruiser 70-Series, promising greater towing capacity and modern features while challenging the LC70’s rugged, no-frills appeal.