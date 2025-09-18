Ford Australia has lifted the covers on a comprehensive range of factory-engineered accessories and full specifications for the upcoming 2026 Ranger Super Duty, delivering a heavy-duty workhorse that can be tailored for job sites, farms, or off-road adventures.

The new accessories have been engineered and tested in-house by Ford to ensure seamless integration and durability, with each component backed by a five-year warranty when fitted by an authorised dealer. From a purpose-built steel tray to innovative device mounts and adventure-ready hardware, the line-up is designed to maximise the Super Duty’s toughness and versatility.

Inside, the Ranger Super Duty balances practicality with advanced tech. Hard-wearing vinyl flooring, durable cloth seating, and unique Super Duty branding are paired with a 12-inch SYNC infotainment screen featuring satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and wireless charging. An Integrated Device Mounting System and optional top console mount provide easy, factory-prepared solutions for work equipment or dash cams. Convenience features such as dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, Pro Power Onboard 400W inverter, and a USB port near the rear-view mirror underline its dual role as a comfortable daily driver and rugged work tool.

The Ranger Super Duty brings a full suite of driver-assistance technology, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Pre-Collision Assist with AEB, a 360-degree camera, and Pro Trailer Backup Assist. Off-road credentials are equally strong, with selectable drive modes, Trail Control, and Trail Turn Assist included as standard.

Pricing

Single Cab-Chassis$82,990
Super Cab-Chassis$86,490
Double Cab-Chassis$89,990

A notable addition is customer-controlled DPF regeneration, allowing owners to manage when the vehicle initiates a burn cycle — a key feature for those working in time-sensitive or sensitive environments.

At the centre of the accessory program is a heavy-duty steel tray featuring quick-lock drop-sides, 400kg-rated lashing rings, and flexible bolted construction to reduce chassis stress under heavy loads. A bespoke heavy-duty mount kit, tested extensively at Ford’s proving grounds, ensures the tray can cope with the Super Duty’s payload demands.

Other highlights include an ARB Summit Bull Bar, a discreetly mounted Warn Winch, and modular mounting solutions for devices. Ford will also offer bundled packs tailored to different needs: a Farm Pack with water tank and tool box, a Work Pack for job sites, and an Adventure Pack with winch and rock sliders.

Ford Australia’s Customer Service Division Marketing and Sales Manager, Brad Hogg, said the program underscored the company’s focus on reliability and integration.

“Our new line of Ford Licensed Accessories offers a one-stop solution for customers, ensuring Ranger Super Duty is ready for whatever task or terrain it faces,” he said.

Ready For Duty Accessory Packs

Duty PackDealer Fit Pricing (until March 31, 2026)Dealer Fit Pricing (after March 31, 2026)
Farm Pack – Single Cab Galvanised Tray$13123$13893
Farm Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)$14333$15103
Farm Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)$14828$15598
Farm Pack – Single Cab Matte Black Tray$15378$16148
Farm Pack – Super Cab Galvanised Tray$12374$13144
Farm Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)$13639$14409
Farm Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)$14134$14904
Farm Pack – Super Cab Matte Black Tray$14629$15399
Farm Pack – Double Cab Galvanised Tray$12045$12815
Farm Pack – Double Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)$13255$14025
Farm Pack – Double Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)$13750$14520
Farm Pack – Double Cab Matte Black Tray$14245$15015
Work Pack – Single Cab Galvanised Tray$8224$8994
Work Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)$9434$10204
Work Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)$9929$10699
Work Pack – Single Cab Matte Black Tray$10479$11249
Work Pack – Super Cab Galvanised Tray$7399$8169
Work Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)$8664$9434
Work Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)$9159$9929
Work Pack – Super Cab Matte Black Tray$9654$10424
Work Pack – Double Cab Galvanised Tray$7251$8021
Work Pack — Double Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)$8461$9231
Work Pack – Double Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)$8956$9726
Work Pack – Double Cab Matte Black Tray$9451$10221
Adventure Pack – Single Cab Galvanised Tray$18242$19012
Adventure Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)$20249$21019
Adventure Pack – Single Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)$20744$21514
Adventure Pack – Single Cab Matte Black Tray$21294$22064
Adventure Pack – Super Cab Galvanised Tray$18214$18984
Adventure Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)$19479$20249
Adventure Pack – Super Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)$19974$20,744
Adventure Pack – Super Cab Matte Black Tray$20469$21239
Adventure Pack – Double Cab Galvanised Tray$17961$18731
Adventure Pack – Double Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)$19171$19941
Adventure Pack – Double Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)$19666$20436
Adventure Pack – Double Cab Matte Black Tray$20161$20931

Tray Packs

Until March 31, customers will receive a toolbox and water tank included with their tray as a celebration of the launch of the new Ranger Super Duty. This offer will end on March 31, 2026.

Ford Licensed Accessory Tray Packs (with Tool Box and Water Tank)Dealer Fit Pricing (until March 31, 2026)Dealer Fit Pricing (after March 31, 2026)
Single Cab Galvanised Tray$7233$8003
Single Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)$8443$9213
Single Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)$8938$9708
Single Cab Matte Black Tray$9488$10258
Super Cab Galvanised Tray$6408$7128
Super Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)$7673$8443
Super Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)$8168$8938
Super Cab Matte Black Tray$8663$9433
Double Cab Galvanised Tray$6078$6848
Double Cab Painted Tray (White/Command Grey/Seismic Tan)$7288$8058
Double Cab Painted Tray (Aluminium/Black)$7783$8553
Double Cab Matte Black Tray$8278$9048
Accessory Pricing

AccessoryRecommended Fitted Price
Heavy Duty Steel Tray – Matte Black Single/Super/Double$9376 / $8551 / $8166
All Weather Floor Mats – front and rear$67 Single/$136 Super/$137 Double
Heavy Duty Steel Tray – Body Colored Metallic Single/Super/Double$8826 / $8056 / $7671
Heavy Duty Steel Tray – Body Colored Single/Super/Double$8331 / $7561 / $7176
Heavy Duty Steel Tray – Galvanized Single/Super/Double$7121 / $6296 / $5966
ARB Summit MkII Bull Bar$5661
Winch – Warn, 12,000 lb â€“ Synthetic$TBC
Winch – Warn, 12,000 lb â€“ Steel$TBC
Roller Shutter EVOe Power Black XL/XLS/Raptor Double Cabs includes replacement Tub Capping RH&LH$4369
Roller Shutter EVOe Power Black XLT/Sport Double Cabs less CMS includes replacement Tub Capping RH&LH$4369
Roller Shutter EVOe Power Black XLT/Sport Double Cabs with CMS includes replacement Tub Capping RH&LH$4369
Roller Shutter EVOe Power Black Double Cabs$4105
Roller Shutter EVOm Manual Black XL/XLS/Raptor Double Cabs includes replacement Tub Capping RH&LH$3619
Roller Shutter EVOm Manual Black XLT/Sport Double Cabs less CMS includes replacement Tub Capping RH&LH$3619
Roller Shutter EVOm Manual Black XLT/Sport Double Cabswith CMS includes replacement Tub Capping RH&LH$3619
Roller Shutter EVOm Manual Black Double Cabs$3355
Dual Battery & Charger – DC does not include battery.$TBC
ARB Rock Sliders / side-step$2095
Tonneau Covers – Hard 1 Piece Double Cab Pick Ups – Body Colour$2064
Tonneau Cover Soft – Double Cab Pick Ups XL/XLS with Long Leg Sports Bar with replacement Tub Capping RH&LH$1215
Tonneau Cover Soft – Double Cab Pick Up Raptor with Long Leg Sports Bar with replacement Tub Capping RH&LH$1215
Air Compressor – ARB Twin kit (Portable)$1201
Cargo Storage U- Box not compatible with Roller Shutters$1200
Trailer Aux Cam Kit -Complete Kit for all variants with 360 deg Camera$1132
Driving Lights and Light Bars – 7″ 48w 16x3w LEDRound Driving Lights Kit Roof Mount$1058
UHF CB Radio – DTX4200X with ANU220 Antenna & fender mount bracket$1053
UHF CB Radio – DTX4200X with ANU220 Antenna for bull bar mount$1020
Tonneau Cover Soft – Double Cab Pick Up Raptor less Load Rest$955
Tonneau Cover Soft – Double Cab Pick Ups with Long Leg Sports Bar$951
Switch Bank Kit – 7″ 48w 16x3w LED Round Driving Lights Kit Roof Mount for Switch Bank (requires Switch Bank Base Kit)$931
Steel Tray Slide Out Step & Grab Rail$930
Driving Lights and Light Bars – 20″ 90w 18x5w LED Light Bar Kit and behind Grille Mounting Bracket Kit. All excluding Raptor$862
Switch Bank Kit – 20″ 90w 18x5w LED Light Bar Kit and behind Grille Mounting Bracket Kit for Switch Bank (requires Base Kit)$846
Steel Tray – Rear Ladder Rack (Body Colour)$836
Bed divider for vehicles with factory Cargo Management System$777
Steel Tray – Rear Ladder Rack (Galvanised)$770
Fridge Slide$752
Switch Bank Kit – 30″ 180w 60x3w 2 row LED Light Bar Roof Mount Kit for Switch Bank (requires Switch Bank Base Kit)$728
Lower Door Mouldings – Double Cab NA Wildtrak X & Platinum$706
Driving Lights and Light Bars – 20″ 90w 18x5w LED Light Bar Kitfor Nudge or Bull Bar. Not compatible with ARB Bull Bars$588
Switch Bank Kit – 20″ 90w 18x5w LED Light Bar Kit for Switch Bank (requires Switch Bank Base Kit) for Nudge or Bull Bar Mount.Not compatible with ARB Bull Bars$572
Tonneau Covers – Remote Keyless Entry Locking Kit for HTCs$563
Seat Cover – 2nd Row kit – with arm rest – canvas – XLT – DC$554
Carry Bars – Tub Mount – PUs Exc Wildtrak, Wildtrak X& Platinum Mountain Top$550
Seat Cover – front kit – canvas – XL, XLS, XLT – SC, DC, RC$550
Anderson Plug (Lumen)$546
Seat Cover – 2nd Row kit – with arm rest – fabric – XLT – DC$538
Seat Cover – 2nd Row kit – w/o arm rest – canvas – XL, XLS – DC$517
Seat Cover – front kit – fabric – XL, XLS, XLT – SC, DC, RC$500
Roller Shutter EVO Carry Bars Black$500
Seat Cover – 2nd Row kit – w/o arm rest – fabric – XL, XLS – DC$495
Carry Bars – Cabin Roof – Vortex 2500 2 bars Dbl CabXL/XLS/Sport/XLT/Raptor$460
Carry Bars – Cabin Roof – Vortex 2500 2 bars Super Cabs$460
Door Speed Stripes, Matte Black Super Cabs$450
Dash Cam DVR Front, Rear & Interior – DTF942D$448
Driving Lights and Light Bars – Underbody Illumination$444
Tool Box HDP$470
Dash Cam DVR Front & Rear – DTF922$393
Door Speed Stripes, Matte Black Double Cabs$386
Lamp Surrounds – Headlight Set of 2 – Matte Black$367
Taillight Set of 2 – Matte Black$367
Water Tank HDP 25L$412
Carry Bars – Cabin Roof – Vortex 2500 Front BarDbl Cab XL/XLS/Sport/XLT/Raptor$330
Carry Bars – Cabin Roof – Vortex 2500 Rear BarDbl Cab XL/XLS/Sport/XLT/Raptor$330
Carry Bars – Cabin Roof – Vortex 2500 Front BarSuper & Single Cabs$330
Mats – All Weather -XL Super Cab set of 4$302
Mats – All Weather -XL Double Cab set of 4$302
Weathershields – Double Cabs set of 4 tinted FLA$283
Mats – Carpet – XLT Super Cab Premium set of 4 Ranger Logo$270
Mats – Carpet – XLS/Sport/XLT Double Cab Premium set of 4 Ranger Logo$270
IDMS$232
Headlamp guards (LED only)$227
Mats – All Weather – XL Single Cab Front set of 2$227
Headlamp Guards – Sport/XLT/Wildtrak/Platinum/Raptor with LED headlamps$224
Front & Rear Ford Performance Logo – Double Cabs$196
Mats – All Weather -Double Cabs Excl XL Ford Performance Logo$190
AU – 3.5T Tow Hitch$196
Scuff Plates – Front & Rear Ford Logo – Double Cabs$187
Scuff Plates – Front & Rear Ranger Logo – Double Cabs$186
Wiring Loom extension for roof mount configuration,suits lightbar loom 3500811$183
Dash Cam DVR Front – DTF900$181
Weathershields – Single/Super Cab Front set of 2 tinted$178
Wiring Loom extension for roof mount configuration,suits lightbar loom 3500810$172
Tray Net Large – Single and Super Cabs$170
Mats – All Weather -XLT Super Cab Ranger Logo$167
Mats – All Weather -Double Cabs Excl XL Ranger Logo$167
Spare Wheel Lock Kit$167
Wheel Nut Indicators (vehicle set)$164
Tray Net Small – Double Cab$160
Tailgate Lettering Black Pick Ups$153
Tailgate Lettering Silver Pick Ups$153
Scuff Plates – Front Only Ford Performance Logo – Super Cabs$151
IP Top (USB & Type C charging)$138
AU – 4.5T 70mm Tow Ball$133
Driving Lights and Light Bars – 30″ 180w 60x3w 2 rowLED Light Bar Kit for Roof Mount$119
Scuff Plates – Front Only Ranger Logo All Cabs$116
Spare Wheel Lock$111
Mats – Carpet – XLS & Sport & XLT DC/Wildtrak/Wildtrak X/Raptor Rear set of 2$107
Mats – Carpet – XLT Super Cab Rear set of 2 Nubuck edge$107
Mats – Carpet – XLT Super Cab Rear set of 2 Serge edge$107
Mats – Carpet – XLT DC/Wildtrak/Raptor to April 2023 Rear set of 2$107
Headlamp Guards – LED headlamps Hardware Kit Service Part$101
Hood Gas Struts$99
Scuff Plates – Rear$88
Digital Tire Pressure Inflator Kit$70
AU – 3.5T 50mm Tow Ball$63
Mats – Carpet – XLS & Sport & XLT Front Pass. Mat$58
Mats – Carpet – XLT Super and Double Cab Front Pass Mat 3$58