A house on the fastest section of Mount Panorama is for sale

How good would it feel to look down at a letter or fill out an online order and see your address as ‘Conrod Straight, Mt Panorama’?

Well a very rare opportunity has come up to do just that, with a dream home now offered for sale right in the backyard of Australia’s premier racing circuit.

For the first time in 88 years, the address of 489 Conrod Straight, Mount Panorama is up for grabs.

Odds are that you’ve seen this place in the corner of your TV set hundreds of times, as Supercars thunder down the fastest straight in Australasian motorsport.

The property is located towards the bottom of the straight, just before the 300km/h right hand entrance to The Chase.

While the location is truly drool worthy, having Conrod Straight and the hair raising ‘Mount Panorama’ writing on the top of the mountain to stare at during your morning coffee isn’t the only perk.

The 17-acre property also features six bedrooms and three bathrooms, spread across the main house and a detached extension. It also has a shed (which is very important) and an orchard.

We’ve reported about just two other properties going up for sale in the last five years at the 6.213km circuit, both fetching well north of $2,000,000.

This one will go to auction on July 30, and even with the current economic downturn, the odds of it selling for anything less than the estimated $2,225,000 are slim.

We just hope that someone with petrol in the veins picks it up and not an investor, because we’d give our right arm to have a permanent front row seat to the likes of the Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst 12 Hour.

