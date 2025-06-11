Alfa Romeo is set to introduce a new range of special edition models using tech from America’s Cup yachts. That’s the functional aspect. The style? That’s being helped by fashion house Prada.

The connection between these seemingly disparate partners is that Alfa has recognised the materials technology advantage in the racing yachts sphere and is keen to exploit it. Partnering with the Italian team Luna Rossa will bring a series of special editions. Luna Rossa is owned by Andrea Guerra, who also happens to be the CEO of Prada. Synergy, you see?

It’s easy to be a little cynical, but anything that extends the lifespan and appeal of the magnificent Quadrifoglio performance models is more than OK with us, with the Luna Rossa editions to initially comprise the flagship Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV.

Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Cristiano Fiorio, head of Alfa Romeo’s global marketing and communications, spoke to Australian and Asian media ahead of the launch, claiming that “the partnership is going to start now, and I believe that the next six to eight months are going to [see us] really working together.”

“Then I believe that in Q1 2026, we would like to start with something we have in our mind – very limited, very powerful. Then we would like to continue … the apex in mid-to-end 2026 to cover the America’s Cup, which is, of course, in 2027.”

“It’s a technical partnership, but also the willingness of having the two brands working together.We are working with the team from Luna Rossa, and with Lorenzo [Sirena, race team director] in order to put all the know-how, the expertise of the design, the speed, the light materials into some limited-edition cars.”

Giulia Quadrifoglio

Reading between the lines, these dates may also coincide with the delayed launch of the Stelvio SUV, which now appears to have been pushed back to mid 2026, with the Giulia replacement, following around 12 months later. Beyond that, a seven-seat Range Rover rival is mooted for 2027.

These cars are to be built on the Stellantis STLA Large platform. Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili, had already claimed the new Giulia’s form factor will change, saying it will have “a new design and a new type of bodywork”.

Ficili also hinted that the special editions may also filter down to more affordable models in the Alfa range.

“Junior, Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio, we will start from these four fantastic models we have today in our range. Then, we will see also in the future, but there is already space to work with the current range of Alfa Romeo.”

There’s been no word on pricing or exactly when we can expect to see what the partnership between Alfa Romeo, Luna Rossa and Prada will deliver. Of course, Alfa Romeo have a significant business turnaround on their hands, with significant results to show for it. The flights of fancy are no more.

In an interview with Car, Fiorio was brutally frank about the company’s priorities.

“Any person working at Alfa Romeo will tell you that we would like to have another performance sort of reachable car,’ he said. ‘But I always believe that, before going into dreams, we have to deliver.”

Cristiano Fiorio, head of Alfa Romeo’s global marketing and communications

“Alfa Romeo doesn’t have the means of Audi or Mercedes or Porsche because of volumes that we generate – and we have to do things step by step. So, we have been, in the last three/four years, being very diligent in putting in order again the accountability of the brand in terms of delivering results,” he noted.

“We have to start from the credibility. Doing one model every year, proving that we are able to execute, to make it profitable, to make numbers which are acceptable for the investment we have done. Once we have done a track record on that, then we can dream.”