A new survey by money.com.au has found that many Australians regret paying for dealership add-ons when buying a car, with extended warranties topping the list of buyer remorse.

The nationally representative survey of more than 1000 motorists revealed that 22 per cent of drivers regretted paying for extended dealer warranties, while 20 per cent said the same about paint protection.

Fabric protection (13 per cent), rust proofing (11 per cent), and window tinting (10 per cent) rounded out the top five. Other items included car mats and accessories (10 per cent), dash cams (5 per cent), capped-price servicing (5 per cent), and dealer roadside assistance (4 per cent).

According to money.com.au finance expert Sean Callery, the findings highlight how easy it is for buyers to agree to extras they may not need during the excitement of purchasing a new vehicle.

“When you’re signing for a new car at the dealership, it’s easy to get caught up in the bells and whistles and nod along to every extra on the checklist,” Callery said. “But many of these add-ons simply don’t stack up because they’re either overpriced compared with what’s available independently, or they offer little real protection.”

Callery added that products such as paint and fabric protection, window tinting, and dash cams are often marked up heavily by dealerships, even though equivalent or better options are available in the aftermarket at lower prices.

The survey also showed that 10 per cent of Australians used dealer finance for their most recent purchase. Callery said buyers should carefully compare interest rates and fees against options from banks or specialist lenders before committing.

The research revealed a generational split in attitudes toward add-ons. Millennials (20 per cent) and Baby Boomers (28 per cent) were most likely to regret paying for extended warranties, while Gen Z (20 per cent) and Gen X (24 per cent) were more likely to nominate paint protection as their worst purchase.

Callery advised buyers to pause before signing up for extras at the dealership. “It’s absolutely worth checking whether these products provide real value compared with what you can find outside the showroom,” he said.