Data from insurance company Rollin’ has shown that Queensland and New South Wales drivers are the worst for using their phones while driving. The company analysed over 18 million kilometres of real-world driving and found that drivers in Cairns and the Central Coast have a one-in-four-trip phone usage, which is the highest in the country.

Using smartphone sensors to assess things like acceleration, braking, cornering, and phone usage, the app calculates a safe driving score, helping identify the safest drivers across the country. The research found that a staggering 91 percent of Rollin’s customers were detected using their phone while driving.

Cairns in Queensland and the NSW Central Coast take the top spots as the cities where drivers are most likely to use their phones. Drivers in these cities are the worst offenders for phone use, reaching for their devices once every four trips on average. Not far behind, Queensland’s Sunshine Coast takes second place, with drivers using their phones once every five trips.

On the flip side, Wollongong, NSW drivers are the least likely to use their phones behind the wheel, averaging one in 10 trips. South Australia’s capital Adelaide ranks in second place, with drivers reaching for their phones once every nine trips on average.

In fact, South Australian drivers are the least likely to use their phones while driving, averaging just one instance every nine trips. Surprisingly, Queenslanders, despite having the toughest penalties for mobile phone use, rank joint second alongside those living in New South Wales and the ACT.

Victoria and Western Australia rank among the worst states for phone use while driving, with drivers reaching for their phones once every six trips on average, more frequently than those in South Australia, Queensland, the ACT, and New South Wales.

In some non-phone related results, Geelong takes the top spot for the safest drivers among all Australian cities, earning an impressive safe driving score of 92.0. This high rating is driven by their exceptional performance in smooth acceleration and turning, showcasing their steady and controlled driving habits.

South Australia is the safest state behind the wheel, with a driving score of 90.3. Drivers here ranked second in braking performance and maintained the lowest average speeds overall. The most dangerous time to drive is Friday between 5-6pm, as traffic and weekend travel peak. Weekend lunchtimes (12-2pm on Saturdays and Sundays) also see more incidents.

“Our analysis of over 18 million kilometres of driving data from our app reveals that, while many Australians earn an A on their safe driving score, there’s still room for improvement. Habits like phone use and harsh braking remain common on Australian roads, putting drivers, passengers and pedestrians at risk,” says Rollin’s Executive Manager, Brendan Griffiths.