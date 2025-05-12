While some may consider some Australian road rules to be a a bit nutty, a search of global motoring road rules reveals that some countries are on another planet. We all know the basic traffic laws such as obeying traffic signals, no speeding, and giving way to pedestrians, but did you know there are truly bizarre road rules in different parts of the world? Here are our favourites in no particular order:

Norway

Reindeer are legally protected and always have right of way.

Turkmenistan

In the capital city, Ashgabat, motorists must drive a light-coloured car as it’s believed that they bring good luck.

Japan

In a typical Japanese way, it’s illegal – not to mention, quite disrespectful – to splash pedestrians by driving through puddles. The consequence? An AU$80 fine and a few ruined days.

Tonga

Need to drive to church or the shops on a Sunday? You can’t, because it’s illegal to drive on that day, a law that’s shared with Zimbabwe to promote exercise and a clean environment.

Brunei

It’s illegal to eat or drink anything at all while driving, same with Cyprus, which gets you an AU$140 fine and the loss of three demerit points.

Kyrgyzstan

Motorists are required to carry a fire extinguisher in their vehicles at all times.

United Arab Emirates

Major highways in the UAE have different signposted speed limits in different lanes, and it’s illegal to drive too slowly in the fast lane and block faster moving vehicles.

France

A breathalyser must be kept in vehicles at all times.

Mauritius

It’s illegal for drivers to smoke when behind the wheel.

Uzbekistan

It’s illegal for vehicles to have tinted windows – no light tint, no privacy glass, nothing.

Oman

All cars must be clean and drivers can be fined for it – same in Russia, specifically Moscow, and Iran as well.

Brazil

It’s illegal to drive while wearing thongs/flip flops – similar to Paraguay, where drivers must wear shoes at all times behind the wheel.

Switzerland

Cleaning your car on a Sunday is a big thing for a lot of Aussies, but in Switzerland, that is actually not allowed.

Phillipines

In an attempt to limit traffic while commuting on weekdays, cars that have a 1 or a 2 at the end of their licence plate aren’t allowed to drive on Mondays, cars with a 3 or a 4 aren’t allowed to drive on Tuesdays, and so on.

New Zealand

Such is the importance of sheep in NZ, if a farmer is moving stock between paddocks on a country road, then drivers must do whatever they say.

Australia

A homegrown law that you may consider crazy is that in some states, it’s illegal to leave your car unlocked. Even if you’re stepping away from the car for just a moment, it must be locked.

USA

Finally, the country with the nuttiest road rules. For example, in Vest Virginia, road kill is fair game for anyone. In Texas, all vehicles must have windscreen wipers – regardless of if they have a windscreen or not. In Montana, sheep must be chaperoned at all times and not left in the back of trucks or utes while parked. In Denver, Colorado, black cars cannot be driven on Sundays. In Illinois, you can be arrested for driving without a steering wheel and finally, in California, it’s illegal for an unoccupied vehicle to go faster than 60mph. Think about that one again…