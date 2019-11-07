The Bend Motorsport Park is hoping to break the record for the largest convoy of Holdens set by the ‘Dream cruise’ which took place after the end of local manufacturing.

The Bend will make the attempt during the next running of the 2020 OTR The Bend 500, with cars set to drive from Adelaide to the track on Saturday the 19th of September.

More than 1000 Holdens participated in the officially sanctioned drive in late 2017, which means the even hosted by The Bend will see an incredible number of lion-badged cars show up on the day – even it doesn’t break the record.

“At this year's OTR The Bend 500 we're looking to celebrate Holden's contribution to Australian culture,” a statement from The Bend says.

“We're hoping to break the world record for the most privately owned Holdens in convoy, and maybe in one place.”

The Bend appears to be carefully not referring to it as a ‘Holden cruise.’

“What better place to pay tribute than in South Australia, their spiritual home, during their last factory backed race in the state.

“The tribute will incorporate a cruise to the OTR The Bend 500 plus a show and shine on the Saturday of the event.”

The Bend has created a section on its website for Holden owners to register their intent to attend, with “Holdens of all eras and models welcome,” which could mean a wider variety of overseas models badged as Holdens are present on the day.

Final details of the drive are to be announced to those who’ve registered closer to the date.