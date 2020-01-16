The only black Mercedes CLK GTR Roadster is in Melbourne

In June of 2015 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Bonhams auction house sold a 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster for AUD$2,853,638.

It is one of six roadsters, the only painted in black, and it’s just popped up in Australia.

Dutton Garage, one of Melbourne’s prestige classic and high-end car dealerships, has acquired the car for its collection. Yep, that means it’s not for sale.

Since this car was part of Mercedes’ own collection until 2014, it’s probably one of the most well-cared for CLK GTRs in the world. It was kept because it was the first Roadster built.

New, the CLK GTR would have cost $USD1.5 million in 1995, which in more recent years has become close to USD$2.47 million due to inflation. For us, that’s AUD$3,580,000.

When it went under the hammer in 2015, there were only eight kilometres on the odometer, but the factory still replaced its fluids, belts, seals, gaskets, and everything else of the sort in a full service before the sale.

The car is said to have travelled a few more kilometres since, but not many at all.

Its 6.9-litre V12 is still yet to reach its prime, and we reckon that’s a shame. Hopefully it gets a run every now and then at the hands of the Dutton crew.