BMW debuts new M3 CS Touring at Bathurst 12 Hour

BMW has chosen the Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race and its beautiful Mount Panorama backdrop as the place to unveil a new international model for the first time in Australia. The BMW M3 CS Touring was revealed at the iconic circuit on Thursday, a new addition to the BMW M line-up of motorsport-derived CS models and a follow-up to the M xDrive launched in Australia in 2023. 9 The CS models boast increased engine power output, custom design features and reduced weight through the use of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) components.

The Australian reveal of the global model was justified by the presence of the BMW M Team WRT at Bathurst, in which a pair of BMW M4 GT3s will compete in the outright Pro class for a third successive year. Nine-time MotoGP champ Valentino Rossi will do shifts in one of the cars on his return to the mountain. The all-wheel drive BMW M3 CS Touring features a 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine utilising M TwinPower Turbo technology. Maximum power output is 405kW – a 15kW increase on the M3 Touring Competition with M xDrive - while peak torque is 650Nm. 9 The M3 CS Touring can achieve the standard 0-100km/h sprint in 3.5 seconds, and from zero to 200km/h in 11.7 seconds, with a top speed of 300km/h.

The use of CFRP for the car's bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, exterior mirror caps and rear diffuser, as well as interior elements such as the bucket seats, delivers a total weight saving of 15 kilograms compared with the M3 Touring Competition with M xDrive. The exterior CFRP elements contrast with the available colours for the M3 CS Touring including British Racing Green, Laguna Seca Blue, Frozen Solid White and Sapphire Black metallic. Inside, the performance credentials of the CS Touring are clear with electronically adjustable and heated M Carbon bucket seats for the driver and front passenger – complete with integrated head restraints and illuminated "CS" model badges – an M Alcantara steering wheel in a three-spoke design and additional CS badging on the centre console and sill plates. A 12.3-inch instrument display and 14.9-inch control display deliver essential information and visual elements to the driver, from M Shift Lights to vehicle set-up, tyre pressure and temperature.