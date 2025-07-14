BMW Group has confirmed major leadership appointments aimed at driving continued growth and transformation both in Australia and internationally.

Vikram Pawah (below), currently CEO of BMW Group India, will return to lead BMW Group Australia from September 1, 2025. Pawah previously held the same position between 2018 and 2020 and is credited with significantly advancing the Group’s strategic direction during his tenure. His reappointment is seen as a move to leverage his strong track record in market growth and electrification.

Under Pawah’s leadership in India, BMW and MINI have seen consistent year-on-year sales growth, with BMW establishing itself as a front-runner in the premium electric vehicle segment. He introduced the company’s electrification roadmap in India, spearheading the launch of BMW’s first fully electric vehicle in the market and expanding the EV lineup. Additionally, BMW Motorrad became one of India’s fastest-growing premium motorcycle brands during his tenure.

Meanwhile, current BMW Group Australia CEO Wolfgang Buechel (below) has been promoted to Vice-President, Head of MINI Global Sales. Based at BMW Group headquarters in Munich, Buechel will be responsible for shaping MINI’s global sales strategy, overseeing market performance, and identifying new growth opportunities for the brand.

Buechel’s five-year term in Australia, beginning in 2020, has seen BMW achieve notable success. In 2023, the brand reclaimed its top spot as Australia’s leading premium automotive marque after more than a decade. His focus on electrification paid off, with BMW’s EV sales share reaching 22 per cent – more than double the national industry average – cementing the brand’s leadership in the premium electric segment.

Under Buechel, BMW and MINI grew sales volumes and market share, and also enhanced customer satisfaction and brand value. His leadership extended beyond commercial achievements, with key partnerships formed across arts, culture, education, and sport, including with Opera Australia, the PGA, WPGA, RMIT, and the University of Melbourne.

Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President for BMW’s Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, welcomed the appointments: “Innovation and transformation are central to our global strategy. Both Vikram and Wolfgang have delivered exceptional results, and I am confident they will continue to drive success in their new roles.”