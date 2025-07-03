BMW Australia has announced a new special edition 1 Series called the 118 Sport Collection. Available to order now ahead of deliveries commencing late in the third quarter, the BMW 118 Sport Collection adds extra features and special drive away pricing compared to the 118 hatchback on which it’s based.

Priced from $64,900 drive away, the BMW 118 Sport Collection adds a choice of one of five metallic paint options, as well as a panoramic sunroof.

The 118 Sport Collection is available in ‘Thundernight’ (purple), ‘Black Sapphire’, ‘M Portimao Blue’, ‘Skyscraper Grey’ and ‘Fire Red’ hues, normally adding $1300 to the price.

1

Compared to a 118 optioned with metallic paint and a panoramic roof (which is unavailable to option separately from the $5000 Enhancement Package), buyers are saving a minimum of around $2500.

That’s in addition to the 118’s regular standard equipment, which includes the M Sport package, 18-inch alloy wheels with adaptive M suspension, black ‘Veganza’ synthetic leather trim, illuminated aluminium interior trims and heated electrically adjustable front seats with memory.

Under the bonnet of the BMW 118 Sport Collection is the same 115kW/230Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as the regular 118. It hits 100km/h in 8.5 seconds, and uses a claimed 6.4L/100km of fuel on the combined cycle.

1

The BMW 118 Sport Collection is not the first Sport Collection model in the BMW Australia lineup, with the X1 sDrive18i Sport Collection available from $72,900 drive away with extra standard equipment, including the M Sport package, metallic paint, a panoramic sunroof and heated/electric front seats.

2025 BMW 1 Series pricing (plus on-road costs):

118: $58,100

118 Sport Collection: $64,900 drive away

120: $61,100

M135 xDrive: $84,100

The BMW 118 Sport Collection is now available to order ahead of the first deliveries late in the third quarter of the year.