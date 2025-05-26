BMW Australia has expanded its Sport Collection line-up with the introduction of the BMW X1 sDrive18i Sport Collection, enhancing its entry-level SUV offering with added value and visual flair.

Priced at $72,900 drive-away, the new variant is expected to arrive in local showrooms during the third quarter of 2025, delivering a blend of dynamic styling, premium features, and the renowned BMW driving performance at a more accessible price point.

A key highlight of the new X1 sDrive18i is the standard inclusion of the M Sport package, marking the first time this performance-inspired styling suite has been offered on an entry-level BMW X1 model in Australia. The package adds an aggressive front end with large cooling air intakes, a bold rear diffuser, and a commanding overall presence on the road.

Adding to its distinct appeal, the Sport Collection variant features exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels in a double-spoke, bi-colour design – a unique offering not available on other X1 models. Further enhancing the exterior package is a choice of four metallic paint finishes: Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Space Silver, and M Portimao Blue.

Inside, the new X1 delivers on both luxury and comfort. Highlights include a panoramic glass sunroof, adaptive M suspension, seat heating, and electric front seat adjustment with memory function for the driver. The cabin is dressed in black Veganza upholstery, complemented by M Aluminium Hexacube Pale interior trim, reinforcing the sporty aesthetic.

This new addition builds on the third-generation X1’s strengths, including increased cabin space, modernised interior design, and an advanced suite of driver and parking assistance features.

BMW’s Sport Collection is designed to deliver an elevated equipment package to the competitive compact SUV market.