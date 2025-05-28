We recently brought you the early European reveal of the BMW M2 CS but ahead of late 2025 first Australian deliveries, BMW has unveiled further details about its higher performance variant of its M2 sports coupe.

For starters, the new M2 CS makes more power and is both stiffer and lighter compared to the regular M2. Under the bonnet of the M2 CS is an upgraded version of the standard M2’s turbocharged 3.0-litre petrol inline six engine, matching the outputs of the current M3 and M4 Competition.

Making 390kW of power and 650Nm of torque, the M2 CS’s outputs are 37kW/50Nm stronger than the regular M2 and power is sent to only the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The M2 CS’ claimed 0-100km/h sprint of 3.8 seconds is 0.2-seconds quicker compared to the M2, while its 0-200km/h time of 11.7 seconds is a 1.2-second improvement as well. Its top speed is an electronically limited 302km/h.

BMW has upgraded the M2’s chassis for the CS makeover, including an 8mm-lower ride height, stiffer springs and dampers and additional settings for the stability control and driving modes specifically for track driving.

While BMW has given the M2 CS more power and enhanced its dynamics, it’s also made it lighter compared with the M2. According to BMW, it’s approximately 30kg lighter thanks to the use of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic parts, as well as forged alloy wheels.

The exterior and interior of the M2 CS have also seen light upgrades with more aggressive exterior styling, including a new rear diffuser and ducktail spoiler, while the interior features M bucket seats and more carbon fibre trim.

Four exterior paint finishes are available for the Australian market: ‘Black Sapphire metallic’, ‘BMW Individual Velvet Blue metallic’, ‘M Brooklyn Grey metallic’ and ‘M Portimao Blue metallic’.



BMW M2 CS pricing (plus on-road costs):

M2 CS $172,900

CS-specific standard equipment:

CS model specific Full Leather Merino upholstery

M Carbon bucket seats, electric and heated

M Compound brake system with red high-gloss callipers

M Alcantara steering wheel

Carbon fibre mirror caps

Carbon fibre boot lid with integrated ducktail

Carbon rear diffuser

Carbon fibre centre console

Illuminated CS lettering in front door panels

Black front splitter

19-inch front/20-inch rear M light alloy wheels painted in gold bronze

M Driver’s Package – 302km/h VMAX and BMW M Advance 2 Driving Experience course

CS specific engine mount

The first Australian deliveries of the BMW M2 CS will commence in late 2025.