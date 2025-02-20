BMW reveals Aussie price of revamped iX electric SUV

BMW Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the updated iX electric SUV, which is due locally mid-year and will arrive with a 30 per cent larger battery, and more powerful motors for increased range and performance.

Priced from $142,900 plus on-road costs, the iX xDrive45 M Sport is the only model announced for Australia so far and replaces the former xDrive 40 Sport. Its pricing makes it $6,000 more expensive than the pre-updated model, but it now offers greater range thanks to a larger battery and more standard equipment like a panoramic glass roof and heated steering wheel.

Under the body of the iX is a new 94.8kWh battery, giving a claimed 602km of range on the WLTP cycle. That’s a big increase on the former xDrive40 and its 77kWh battery and 425km range.

That sends powers to a dual-motor all-wheel drive system making 300kW of power and 700Nm of torque, allowing the 2,525kg iX to sprint to 100km/h in just 5.1 seconds. Compared with the xDrive40, it’s added 60kW of power and 30Nm of torque, while its 0-100km/h time has been slashed by a second.