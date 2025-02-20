WhichCar
News
wheels

BMW reveals Aussie price of revamped iX electric SUV

The updated BMW iX electric SUV will be $6000 more than the xDrive 40 Sport but gains big increases in performance and range.

Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png
077a0c1d/2025 bmw ix 4 jpeg
Gallery11

BMW Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the updated iX electric SUV, which is due locally mid-year and will arrive with a 30 per cent larger battery, and more powerful motors for increased range and performance.

Priced from $142,900 plus on-road costs, the iX xDrive45 M Sport is the only model announced for Australia so far and replaces the former xDrive 40 Sport. Its pricing makes it $6,000 more expensive than the pre-updated model, but it now offers greater range thanks to a larger battery and more standard equipment like a panoramic glass roof and heated steering wheel.

Under the body of the iX is a new 94.8kWh battery, giving a claimed 602km of range on the WLTP cycle. That’s a big increase on the former xDrive40 and its 77kWh battery and 425km range.

07a20c1e/2025 bmw ix 6 jpeg
11

That sends powers to a dual-motor all-wheel drive system making 300kW of power and 700Nm of torque, allowing the 2,525kg iX to sprint to 100km/h in just 5.1 seconds. Compared with the xDrive40, it’s added 60kW of power and 30Nm of torque, while its 0-100km/h time has been slashed by a second.

The iX’s claimed efficiency is 21.8kWh/100km and it can be DC fast charged at up to 175kW - formerly 150kW - for a 34-minute 10 to 80 per cent charge time.

07ce0c20/2025 bmw ix 8 jpg
11
BMW iX standard equipment:
21-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kitFour-zone automatic climate control
Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic all-LED exterior lighting12.3-inch digital driver’s display
Rain-sensing automatic wipers14.9-inch touchscreen with eSIM for live services
Keyless entry and push button startWireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
M Sport Package with sportier exterior stylingDAB+ digital radio
Illuminated grille18-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
Panoramic glass roofWireless phone charger
Vegetable-tanned leather upholsteryAmbient lighting
M multifunctional electric front seats with heating and massaging functionalityMode 2 and mode 3 charging cables
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
07db0c1d/2025 bmw ix 9 jpg
11
BMW iX safety equipment:
Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with junction assistAutomatic speed limit assist
Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionalityFront and rear parking sensors
Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert360-degree parking camera
Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidanceSemi-autonomous parking
Adaptive high beamTyre pressure monitoring
Traffic sign recognitionAlarm

The pre-facelifted iX scored a five-star ANCAP rating in 2021.

07af0c1a/2025 bmw ix 7 jpg
11
BMW iX options:
Executive Package with soft-close doors, privacy glass, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated upper door panels, heated instrument panel lower section, heated centre console, interior camera and polished crystal glass interior trim$6500
Integral active steering$3000
Adaptive air suspension$4000
30-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond 1,615W sound system$9,500 (only available with Executive Package)
22-inch alloy wheels$2500
23-inch alloy wheels$3000
074c0c18/2025 bmw ix 2 jpg
11
2025 BMW iX colours:
M Carbon BlackStandard
Black SapphireStandard
Mineral WhiteStandard
Arctic Race BlueStandard
Dune GreyStandard
Aventurine RedStandard
Storm Bay: $2,400$2400
Frozen Deep Grey matte: $5,500$5500
Tanzanite Blue: TBDTBD

The updated BMW iX will hit local BMW showrooms in around July.

MOREAll BMW iX News & Reviews
MOREEverything BMW
MOREBest Luxury 4x4s in Australia


Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.