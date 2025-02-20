BMW reveals Aussie price of revamped iX electric SUV

BMW Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the updated iX electric SUV, which is due locally mid-year and will arrive with a 30 per cent larger battery, and more powerful motors for increased range and performance.
Priced from $142,900 plus on-road costs, the iX xDrive45 M Sport is the only model announced for Australia so far and replaces the former xDrive 40 Sport. Its pricing makes it $6,000 more expensive than the pre-updated model, but it now offers greater range thanks to a larger battery and more standard equipment like a panoramic glass roof and heated steering wheel.
Under the body of the iX is a new 94.8kWh battery, giving a claimed 602km of range on the WLTP cycle. That’s a big increase on the former xDrive40 and its 77kWh battery and 425km range.
That sends powers to a dual-motor all-wheel drive system making 300kW of power and 700Nm of torque, allowing the 2,525kg iX to sprint to 100km/h in just 5.1 seconds. Compared with the xDrive40, it’s added 60kW of power and 30Nm of torque, while its 0-100km/h time has been slashed by a second.
The iX’s claimed efficiency is 21.8kWh/100km and it can be DC fast charged at up to 175kW - formerly 150kW - for a 34-minute 10 to 80 per cent charge time.
|BMW iX standard equipment:
|21-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
|Four-zone automatic climate control
|Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic all-LED exterior lighting
|12.3-inch digital driver’s display
|Rain-sensing automatic wipers
|14.9-inch touchscreen with eSIM for live services
|Keyless entry and push button start
|Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|M Sport Package with sportier exterior styling
|DAB+ digital radio
|Illuminated grille
|18-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
|Panoramic glass roof
|Wireless phone charger
|Vegetable-tanned leather upholstery
|Ambient lighting
|M multifunctional electric front seats with heating and massaging functionality
|Mode 2 and mode 3 charging cables
|Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
|BMW iX safety equipment:
|Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with junction assist
|Automatic speed limit assist
|Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
|Front and rear parking sensors
|Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
|360-degree parking camera
|Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
|Semi-autonomous parking
|Adaptive high beam
|Tyre pressure monitoring
|Traffic sign recognition
|Alarm
The pre-facelifted iX scored a five-star ANCAP rating in 2021.
|BMW iX options:
|Executive Package with soft-close doors, privacy glass, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated upper door panels, heated instrument panel lower section, heated centre console, interior camera and polished crystal glass interior trim
|$6500
|Integral active steering
|$3000
|Adaptive air suspension
|$4000
|30-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond 1,615W sound system
|$9,500 (only available with Executive Package)
|22-inch alloy wheels
|$2500
|23-inch alloy wheels
|$3000
|2025 BMW iX colours:
|M Carbon Black
|Standard
|Black Sapphire
|Standard
|Mineral White
|Standard
|Arctic Race Blue
|Standard
|Dune Grey
|Standard
|Aventurine Red
|Standard
|Storm Bay: $2,400
|$2400
|Frozen Deep Grey matte: $5,500
|$5500
|Tanzanite Blue: TBD
|TBD
The updated BMW iX will hit local BMW showrooms in around July.
