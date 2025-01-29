BMW iX electric SUV: What’s new after its facelift

The remodelled BMW iX electric SUV has been revealed ahead of Australian arrivals later in the year with updated styling, faster charging up to 195kW and up to 700km of range. The biggest upgrades to the facelifted iX are under the skin, where all models have been given a larger battery. The former 71kWh unit in the base model has been replaced with a new 94.8kWh unit, the 105.2kWh battery in the mid-spec model is now 109.1kWh and the 105.2kWh battery in the top-spec car has been replaced with a 108.9kWh unit. 15 The larger batteries, a new inverter for the power electronics system and “other efficiency measures” have boosted driving ranges by up to 40 percent: the entry-level xDrive 60 is rated for between 563km and 701km (WLTP) depending on wheel size - which is up on the former 550-631km rating of the xDrive50 it replaced.

The base-spec xDrive 45 is now rated at between 490km and 602km - up from between 372km-425km - and the top-spec M70 at between 521km and 600km, which is an increase from between 502km and 561km in the M60 that it replaced. BMW has also added faster charging for all models - the xDrive 45 can charge at up to 175kW – up from 150kW - for a 34 minute 10-80 per cent charge, while both the xDrive 60 and M70 can now charge at up to 195kW. 15 Outputs have also increased: the xDrive 45 now makes 300kW/700Nm, the xDrive 60 400kW/765Nm and the M70 now at 485kW/1,100Nm.

Exterior changes include revised bumpers, wheel designs, the addition of BMW’s ‘Iconic Glow’ illuminated grille and new adaptive LED headlight signatures with the brand’s new vertical elements. Buyers will have the choice of an M Sport Package for the first time with different bumpers and wheels, while there are new colour options and wheel designs up to 23-inches in size. 15 Changes inside the iX include the latest iDrive 8.5 infotainment software and new trims such as a synthetic leather-look in the M Sport package. Available features include a panoramic glass roof, either Harman Kardon or Bowers & Wilkins sound systems and soft-close doors.