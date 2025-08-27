Forget your typical racetrack. BYD’s new Zhengzhou All-Terrain Circuit is one of the most radical driving playgrounds on the planet, offering eight insane experience zones designed to push electric vehicles and their drivers to extremes.

At the heart of the facility is an indoor sand dune with a 26.9-metre vertical drop and a 28-degree slope, officially recognised by Guinness as the largest dune-climbing structure in the world. Built with over 6,000 tonnes of sand to replicate the Alxa Desert, it promises dune-bashing thrills that would normally require a trip deep into Mongolia.

Not to be outdone, the circuit features a 70-metre water-crossing pool, purpose-built for BYD’s wild YANGWANG U8 SUV. Spectators can watch as the electric off-roader drives, steers, and even reverses while fully submerged – a showcase of just how extreme BYD’s e4 platform can be.

For sheer chaos, the Kick-Plate zone simulates ice-road disasters, sending vehicles into controlled skids across a wet cement surface. Then there’s the Low Friction Circle, China’s first 44-metre drift ring, constructed from 30,000 basalt bricks and covered in a slick water layer. It allows drivers to pull off ice-like drifts with surgical precision thanks to BYD’s lightning-fast electronic control systems.

A 1.758km racetrack offers nine corners and a 550-metre straight for acceleration blasts, while a 15,300m² dynamic paddock lets drivers practice slalom runs, moose tests and automated parking.

For off-road enthusiasts, there are 27 off-road challenges ranging from beginner-friendly climbs to hardcore trails, ensuring even urban SUVs can play. The site even includes a camping zone, underlining the brand’s ambition for the park as a destination, not just a test track.

BYD says the Zhengzhou site embodies its “Technology for All” philosophy, fusing entertainment with innovation while building a new culture around NEVs. Two more equally ambitious circuits are already planned for China.