BYD has unveiled a new variant of its best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV in Australia, the Sealion 6 Dynamic Extended Range, delivering a substantial boost in electric driving capability and overall efficiency.

With more than 5,000 Sealion 6 units already delivered locally this year, the new model reinforces BYD’s position as a leader in new energy vehicle technology. Key to the upgrade is a 26.6kWh BYD Blade Battery – a 45 per cent increase over the Standard Range’s 18.3kWh pack – lifting EV-only range from 80–90km to between 120–140km, depending on conditions.

This larger battery pairs with BYD’s DM-i (Dual Mode – Intelligent) hybrid system to deliver a total driving range of around 1092km (WLTP), giving drivers the ability to complete most daily commutes using electric power alone while retaining long-distance flexibility.

“With this new variant, we’re giving customers more flexibility and more value,” said Stephen Collins, Chief Operating Officer at BYD Automotive Australia. “The Sealion 6 Dynamic Extended Range blends innovation, performance, and affordability in a way that truly redefines what Australians can expect from a plug-in hybrid SUV.”

BYD claims the new model consumes just 1.1L per 100km – significantly lower than many conventional hybrids, which average more than 4.8L/100km. With the average Australian driving about 30km daily, most owners could use it as a full-time EV, recharging at home and rarely visiting a petrol station.

Priced from $46,990 plus on-road costs, the Sealion 6 Dynamic Extended Range also offers cosmetic and comfort upgrades. Buyers can choose a new black interior and four exterior colours: Arctic White, Stone Grey, Harbour Grey, and Cosmos Black. The model retains the sleek European-inspired styling of the Sealion 6 range.

The launch comes as competition in Australia’s plug-in hybrid segment intensifies, with BYD aiming to offer more range and lower running costs.

With its blend of extended EV capability, impressive fuel economy, and accessible pricing, the Sealion 6 Dynamic Extended Range is BYD’s latest effort to gain more Australian market share for the hybrid-curious.

Pricing