Following on from its recent announcement it would bring Australian operations in-house, on-the-rise brand BYD has announced the launch of a comprehensive 24/7 Roadside Assistance Program in Australia.

As of July 22, 2025, all new BYD customers will receive complimentary 12-month roadside assistance, with the option to renew annually. The service is designed to offer nationwide support, giving drivers access to expert help at any hour, from flat batteries and tyre changes to towing and technical issues.

“Our focus is on delivering peace of mind to every BYD driver,” said Stephen Collins, BYD Australia’s COO. “While our vehicles are built for reliability, we understand how important it is to have trusted support available, just in case.”

The program is delivered in partnership with AMS, Australia’s largest roadside assistance provider and a joint venture of trusted motoring clubs including NRMA, RACV, RACQ, RAA and RACT.

AMS CEO Rebecca Stenhouse said the partnership was a vital step in supporting Australia’s shift to electric vehicles: “As more Australians choose EVs, having the right support systems in place is critical. Our national teams are trained, well-equipped, and ready to help – wherever the road takes you.”

The new service, says BYD, complements its expanding national footprint, with 15 factory-backed service centres across Australia and plans to triple its dealer network and double the size of its customer service team.

In May, BYD revealed it would take charge of its import and distribution channels in Australia. Previously these functions were managed by EVDirect, which introduced BYD to the Australian market in 2022.