A new name will soon join Australia’s fast-growing SUV market, with Lepas confirmed to arrive in 2026 as a fresh sub-brand of Chinese automaker Chery. While Chery has already established itself locally with models like the Omoda 5 and Tiggo range, Lepas will mark the company’s next step – targeting buyers who want more than just everyday functionality from their vehicles.

According to Lucas Harris, Chief Operating Officer of Lepas Australia, the new marque has been created to bring greater personality to the SUV segment. “Australian SUV buyers have had practicality covered for years. What they’ve been missing is personality. Lepas delivers both,” Harris said.

Lepas models will be positioned as design-driven, lifestyle-oriented SUVs aimed at drivers looking for individuality and flair alongside versatility. The company says its vehicles will break away from what it calls the “responsible-but-boring” SUV formula, combining bold exterior styling, expressive colour palettes, and driver-focused interiors.

“Lepas is about more than just transport, it’s about expression, emotion and energy,” Harris added. “We are thrilled to bring Lepas to Australia, a market that values both lifestyle and practicality.”

While detailed specifications remain under wraps, Lepas says customers can expect a full suite of modern technologies, premium design touches, and everyday comfort features suited for urban and suburban living. Pricing and exact launch models will be announced closer to the brand’s official debut.

Globally, Lepas is positioned as a youthful, design-led extension of Chery, inspired by the leopard and rooted in the company’s ‘Natural Energy; design philosophy. It has been created for “next-generation urban elites and families’”’ who value style and technology as much as practicality.

For Chery, which has been steadily expanding its Australian footprint, the arrival of Lepas represents an opportunity to attract a new audience and compete in one of the most competitive SUV segments in the market.