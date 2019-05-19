Sometimes a member of the MOTOR team will send a photo of a car that’s so cool, it elicits a tirade of swears (out of admiration) and those heart-eye emoji. Gavin Bell’s FPV-spec BA Falcon wagon is one of those cars.

Now, obviously FPV had nothing to do with the build of this car, and when we tracked down Bell he freely admitted that to MOTOR, but why wouldn’t he? He’s done pretty much all the work himself.

“No one formerly involved with FPV have currently had any improvement,” Bell says.

“All modifications, mechanicals, and fabrications have been carried out by myself at GW Auto Care in Bacchus Marsh.”

He says the only involvement from anyone to oversee the project has been with his engineer “to ensure it meets regulations.”

Under the hood of Bell’s wagon, for example, you’d normally find a Boss 260, Ford’s 5.4-litre V8 from the XR8, but with a Vortech side-mount supercharger. No more stock Barra.

He says he’s got another engine on the way, a supercharged Boss 290 to be hooked up to the wagon’s 6-speed manual, which runs through to a read diff borrowed from a an FPV Pursuit.

When Gavin bought the wagon about 2.5 years ago, he says it only took him three weeks before there was a sunroof installed and the car was being torn apart to be painted in Breeze Green by Automaze in Sunshine, Melbourne. The engine bay is, however, satin black, with the new Boss 290’s heads painted to match the car’s exterior.

He says it’s running at 339rwkW, but there’s plenty more work to be done – including the upgraded V8.

“It is 70 per cent complete, with custom rear seat upgrades to come, a stronger motor on the engine stand complete and ready to be installed, upgraded supercharger pulleys and fuel system, and genuine side skirts and a rear bumper to be modified to fit the wagon body.”

“I’d say 6-7 months of work to be completed, but due to current global situation it may be a little longer.”

Once it’s finished, we’d sure love to get a closer look.