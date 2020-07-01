More powerful Dodge Challenger, Charger, and Durango revealed

Dodge really had to reveal three new versions of its wildest models all at once, didn’t it? If you’re playing the game of excess, which Dodge clearly is, you don’t take it slowly.

So, here they are: the 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat, and the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

Each car ups the game in their own right, so let’s take a quick look at them in no specific order.

The new version of Dodge’s drag racing coupe, the Challenger SRT Super Stock, is an 807hp (602kW) and 959Nm beast (thanks to 6.2-litres of supercharged Hemi V8) following in the rubber elevens laid down by the Dodge Demon.

While it features an engine only 1hp short of the Demon’s output, it’s not as highly engineered as its Hellish big brother. It’s also not a limited production run, which means Dodge is able to call it “the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car.”

Of course, Dodge must be referring to cars that are currently available and/or full-production models, because the Demon topped it in both regards. The Super Stock can hit 60mph (97km/h) in 3.25sec, cover a quarter mile in 10.5sec, and hit a top speed of 168mph (270km/h) limited by its tyres.

Next, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye. Dodge calls it the “the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world,” with 594kW, 959Nm, and a quarter-mile time only one tenth slower than the Challenger Super Stock, 10.6sec.

Dodge says it’s seven car-lengths (1.2 seconds) ahead of the Charger SRT Hellcat on its 2.1-mile test course.

Finally, the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. Comparatively, this one’s slow. It takes 11.5 seconds to cover a quarter mile, but this is thanks to a 6.2-litre supercharged Hemi V8 engine pumping out 529kW. That’s 7kW more powerful than the tune it appears in under the bonnet of the Jeep Trackhawk, making the Durango SRT Hellcat now the most powerful production SUV in the world.

Or, as Dodge puts it, “the most powerful SUV ever.”

If excess is the goal, Dodge nails it.