A one-off 2003 Holden Monaro built for ex-general manager of GM’s local arm Peter Hanenberger has appeared for sale online.

In the ‘HSV & HDT Enthusiasts’ Facebook group, the car appeared for sale with its Callaway-tuned ‘C4B’ LS-based engine from a HSV GTS ‘300’.

We contacted the seller to confirm that this was in fact a Hanenberger Monaro (there was another, more on that later), and were supplied with a brief history of the car.

Its VIN appears to check out, and a document supplied in part by the seller lists Peter Hanenberger as the driver with the ‘date of purschase’ in February 2003. He would retire at the end of that year, thus likely having driven this car for less than 12 months.

Its HSV LS1 engine, with 300kW stock thanks to Callaway’s tune, has now seen the car through more than 150,000km and has been modified with new valve springs and a cam by the seller.

Optioned by Hanenberger were sat-nav, a HSV interior with tan leather, and several exterior trim components by HRT. The seller has since added a ‘HRT427’ badge on the side skirt.

The seller is asking what seems like a reasonable $50,000, given there’s no other way to get hold of a car like this without building it from parts.

The other one: Hanenberger’s retirement Monaro

When Peter Hanenberger retired at the end of 2003 (literally, on the last day), Holden gifted him another Monaro with C4B running gear as a thanks for his time with the company.

In the more-than four decades Hanenberger, originally from Germany, spent with GM there were a couple of stints with Holden, one being in the 1970s during his earlier career, and then again as its head.

The car given to Hanenberger upon his retirement was left-hand drive so he could take it back to Germany where he is still believed to have it.