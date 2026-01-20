Kia has unveiled a refreshed version of its Niro small SUV, revealing sharper exterior styling and a reworked interior that brings the model into line with the brand’s latest design and technology direction… but it’s no certainty for the Australian market.

Visually, most of the changes are concentrated at the front. The previous silver trim that framed the nose has been deleted, replaced by a slimmer interpretation of Kia’s familiar Tiger Nose grille. This is paired with taller, more angular headlights that feature the brand’s ‘Starmap’ lighting signature, now common across Kia’s global range from the Picanto through to the EV9.

1

Lower body cladding on the bumpers, doors and wheel arches appears to switch to a gloss-black finish, giving the Niro a cleaner, more upmarket look. New 18-inch alloy wheels join the options list, while the SUV-style skid plate elements remain in place to preserve the Niro’s slightly rugged aesthetic. At the rear, the tail-lights have been reshaped into slimmer units with a darker finish, complemented by a redesigned bumper and an integrated brake light within the roof spoiler.

Inside, the updates are more substantial. The facelifted Niro adopts twin 12.3-inch displays running Kia’s latest infotainment software, housed within a revised dashboard layout. A new two-spoke steering wheel with physical controls makes its debut, alongside a dedicated drive mode selector borrowed from newer Kia electric models. The centre console has also been refreshed, although the familiar switchable control panel beneath the touchscreen remains.

Full specifications have yet to be confirmed, but the updated Niro is expected to continue offering a choice of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains, mirroring the current line-up. The hybrid pairs a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and small battery, producing 95kW and driving through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic. Performance claims translate to a 0–100km/h time of around 11.5 seconds, with fuel consumption expected to sit well below 4.5L/100km.

1

The plug-in hybrid adds a larger battery, boosting combined output to approximately 125kW and enabling an electric-only driving range of around 65 kilometres. The fully electric Niro EV is expected to retain its 64.8kWh battery and single-motor front-wheel-drive setup, offering a driving range of about 460 kilometres and DC fast-charging capability.

Kia says further details will be revealed in coming months with a planned Korean launch in March, but the brand has indicated the model is currently discontinued in Australia as it brand focuses on other small SUV options.