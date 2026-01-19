Australian pricing and specifications for the Kia EV4 electric mid-size sedan have been revealed ahead of its imminent on-sale date. Priced from $49,990 plus on-road costs, the EV4 sedan undercuts its Tesla Model 3 main rival by $4910. Three models are available and the longest-range version – the mid-spec Earth – is rated at 612km (WLTP) for driving range.
Featuring a 58.3kWh lithium-ion nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) battery, the Kia EV4 Air can travel up to 480km on a charge (WLTP). Based on the 400-volt version – not 800V as in the EV6 or EV9 – of the company’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform, it can be charged at up to 135kW for a claimed 10 to 80 per cent charge time of 29 minutes.
The upper-spec Earth and GT-Line use a larger 81.4kWh battery and their claimed 10-80 per cent charge time is 31 minutes. The EV4 range can be AC charged at up to 11kW, while Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality is standard.
The EV4 range in Australia for now uses a 150kW/283Nm front-mounted electric motor giving a claimed 0-100km/h time of 7.4 seconds for the Air and 7.8 seconds for the Earth and GT-Line and a top speed of 170km/h. The recently revealed EV4 GT, with its 215kW dual-motor drivetrain, is under consideration for Australia.
The EV4 sedan measures 4730mm long, 1860mm wide, 1480mm tall and rides on a 2820mm long wheelbase, making it 10mm longer than a Model 3, 10mm wider, 39mm taller and using a 55mm-shorter wheelbase. The EV4 weighs between 1805kg and 1912kg, and its boot measures 490 litres.
Three models are available in the Australian EV4 range: base Air, mid-spec Earth and top-spec GT-Line, with the Air using the smaller battery and the Earth and GT-Line the larger. Even the Air is well equipped with a full suite of active safety features, as well as dual 12.3-inch displays with over-the-air updates and the Kia Connect live services. Scroll down to see a full standard equipment list.
2026 Kia EV4 pricing (plus on-road costs):
|Air Standard Range
|$49,990
|Earth Long Range
|$59,190
|GT-Line Long Range
|$64,690
Kia K4 Air standard features:
- 17-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
- Automatic dusk-sensing LED lighting
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
- Keyless entry with push button start and remote start
- Auto-folding/heated mirrors
- Cloth upholstery
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with 5.0-inch touch panel and rear air vents
- Two-spoke synthetic leather steering wheel
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services and over-the-air updates
- Satellite navigation
- Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Six-speaker sound system
- 4x USB-C ports
- Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality
- Sport, Normal, Eco, Snow and My Drive driving modes
- 7x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking with car, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning/crossing and direct/oncoming lane change detection, steering assistance and automatic evasive steering assist
- Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)
- Safe exit warning
- Driver attention monitoring
- Rear occupant alert
- Traffic sign recognition with speed limit alert
- Reversing camera
- Auto high beam
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Burglar alarm
EV4 Earth model adds:
- Long Range 81.4kWh battery
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Cloth and synthetic leather upholstery
- 10-way electric driver’s seat
- Heated front seats
EV4 GT-Line model adds:
- Sportier GT-Line exterior styling
- Sunroof
- Head-up display
- Electric bootlid
- 10-way electric front passenger seat, driver’s memory
- Ventilated front seats
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Adaptive auto high beam
- 360-degree camera with blind-spot camera feed
- Safe exit assist
- Rear privacy glass
- Heated three-spoke synthetic leather steering wheel
- Ambient mood lighting
- Wireless phone charger
- Eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
- Rear autonomous emergency braking
- Remote parking
