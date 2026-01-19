Australian pricing and specifications for the Kia EV4 electric mid-size sedan have been revealed ahead of its imminent on-sale date. Priced from $49,990 plus on-road costs, the EV4 sedan undercuts its Tesla Model 3 main rival by $4910. Three models are available and the longest-range version – the mid-spec Earth – is rated at 612km (WLTP) for driving range.

Featuring a 58.3kWh lithium-ion nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) battery, the Kia EV4 Air can travel up to 480km on a charge (WLTP). Based on the 400-volt version – not 800V as in the EV6 or EV9 – of the company’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform, it can be charged at up to 135kW for a claimed 10 to 80 per cent charge time of 29 minutes.

The upper-spec Earth and GT-Line use a larger 81.4kWh battery and their claimed 10-80 per cent charge time is 31 minutes. The EV4 range can be AC charged at up to 11kW, while Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality is standard.

The EV4 range in Australia for now uses a 150kW/283Nm front-mounted electric motor giving a claimed 0-100km/h time of 7.4 seconds for the Air and 7.8 seconds for the Earth and GT-Line and a top speed of 170km/h. The recently revealed EV4 GT, with its 215kW dual-motor drivetrain, is under consideration for Australia.

The EV4 sedan measures 4730mm long, 1860mm wide, 1480mm tall and rides on a 2820mm long wheelbase, making it 10mm longer than a Model 3, 10mm wider, 39mm taller and using a 55mm-shorter wheelbase. The EV4 weighs between 1805kg and 1912kg, and its boot measures 490 litres.

Three models are available in the Australian EV4 range: base Air, mid-spec Earth and top-spec GT-Line, with the Air using the smaller battery and the Earth and GT-Line the larger. Even the Air is well equipped with a full suite of active safety features, as well as dual 12.3-inch displays with over-the-air updates and the Kia Connect live services. Scroll down to see a full standard equipment list.

2026 Kia EV4 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Air Standard Range $49,990 Earth Long Range $59,190 GT-Line Long Range $64,690

Kia K4 Air standard features:

17-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Automatic dusk-sensing LED lighting

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Keyless entry with push button start and remote start

Auto-folding/heated mirrors

Cloth upholstery

Dual-zone automatic climate control with 5.0-inch touch panel and rear air vents

Two-spoke synthetic leather steering wheel

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

12.3-inch touchscreen with live services and over-the-air updates

Satellite navigation

Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Six-speaker sound system

4x USB-C ports

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality

Sport, Normal, Eco, Snow and My Drive driving modes

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking with car, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning/crossing and direct/oncoming lane change detection, steering assistance and automatic evasive steering assist

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)

Safe exit warning

Driver attention monitoring

Rear occupant alert

Traffic sign recognition with speed limit alert

Reversing camera

Auto high beam

Front and rear parking sensors

Burglar alarm

EV4 Earth model adds:

Long Range 81.4kWh battery

19-inch alloy wheels

Cloth and synthetic leather upholstery

10-way electric driver’s seat

Heated front seats

EV4 GT-Line model adds: