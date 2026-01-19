Australian pricing and specifications for the Kia EV4 electric mid-size sedan have been revealed ahead of its imminent on-sale date. Priced from $49,990 plus on-road costs, the EV4 sedan undercuts its Tesla Model 3 main rival by $4910. Three models are available and the longest-range version – the mid-spec Earth – is rated at 612km (WLTP) for driving range.

Featuring a 58.3kWh lithium-ion nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) battery, the Kia EV4 Air can travel up to 480km on a charge (WLTP). Based on the 400-volt version – not 800V as in the EV6 or EV9 – of the company’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform, it can be charged at up to 135kW for a claimed 10 to 80 per cent charge time of 29 minutes.

The upper-spec Earth and GT-Line use a larger 81.4kWh battery and their claimed 10-80 per cent charge time is 31 minutes. The EV4 range can be AC charged at up to 11kW, while Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality is standard.

The EV4 range in Australia for now uses a 150kW/283Nm front-mounted electric motor giving a claimed 0-100km/h time of 7.4 seconds for the Air and 7.8 seconds for the Earth and GT-Line and a top speed of 170km/h. The recently revealed EV4 GT, with its 215kW dual-motor drivetrain, is under consideration for Australia.

The EV4 sedan measures 4730mm long, 1860mm wide, 1480mm tall and rides on a 2820mm long wheelbase, making it 10mm longer than a Model 3, 10mm wider, 39mm taller and using a 55mm-shorter wheelbase. The EV4 weighs between 1805kg and 1912kg, and its boot measures 490 litres.

Three models are available in the Australian EV4 range: base Air, mid-spec Earth and top-spec GT-Line, with the Air using the smaller battery and the Earth and GT-Line the larger. Even the Air is well equipped with a full suite of active safety features, as well as dual 12.3-inch displays with over-the-air updates and the Kia Connect live services. Scroll down to see a full standard equipment list.

2026 Kia EV4 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Air Standard Range$49,990
Earth Long Range$59,190
GT-Line Long Range$64,690

Kia K4 Air standard features:

  • 17-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
  • Automatic dusk-sensing LED lighting
  • Automatic rain-sensing wipers
  • Keyless entry with push button start and remote start
  • Auto-folding/heated mirrors
  • Cloth upholstery
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control with 5.0-inch touch panel and rear air vents
  • Two-spoke synthetic leather steering wheel
  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services and over-the-air updates
  • Satellite navigation
  • Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
  • Six-speaker sound system
  • 4x USB-C ports
  • Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality
  • Sport, Normal, Eco, Snow and My Drive driving modes
  • 7x airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking with car, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning/crossing and direct/oncoming lane change detection, steering assistance and automatic evasive steering assist
  • Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
  • Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
  • Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)
  • Safe exit warning
  • Driver attention monitoring
  • Rear occupant alert
  • Traffic sign recognition with speed limit alert
  • Reversing camera
  • Auto high beam
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Burglar alarm

EV4 Earth model adds:

  • Long Range 81.4kWh battery
  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • Cloth and synthetic leather upholstery
  • 10-way electric driver’s seat
  • Heated front seats

EV4 GT-Line model adds:

  • Sportier GT-Line exterior styling
  • Sunroof
  • Head-up display
  • Electric bootlid
  • 10-way electric front passenger seat, driver’s memory
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Synthetic leather upholstery
  • Adaptive auto high beam
  • 360-degree camera with blind-spot camera feed
  • Safe exit assist
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Heated three-spoke synthetic leather steering wheel
  • Ambient mood lighting
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
  • Rear autonomous emergency braking
  • Remote parking