Kia Australia has revealed pricing and specifications for the mid-life facelift of its EV6 electric medium SUV, which is due in Australian Kia showrooms imminently. Originally due to launch in the second quarter of 2025, the overhauled EV6 will now launch almost 12 months after first being shown to crowds at the 2024 Australian Open.

Of note with the facelifted EV6 are its new styling features, including a sharper front end that fits in with recent Kia models, as well as new alloy wheel designs ranging from 19- to 21-inches in size.

Inside, the updated EV6 sports updated interior trims, a new steering wheel and new dual 12.3-inch screens with the company’s ‘ccNc’ software from newer models. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, as well as live services with over-the-air updates, now feature as standard across the range.

4

Powering all new EV6 models is a larger 84kWh battery pack (up from 77.4kWh), gifting the EV6 a longer driving range – the longest-range Air is now capable of travelling 582km on a charge (WLTP), which is an increase of 54km. The EV6 GT-Line RWD can now travel 560km, the GT-Line AWD 522km and the GT 450km.

When it comes to ride and handling, the EV6 GT specifically has received further dynamic attention globally, with stiffer rear sway bars and softer front springs. As a result, Kia Australia has retuned both suspension and steering for the GT variant, taking advantage of the hardware changes.

According to Kia, the retune has resulted in all drive modes being improved in terms of ride and handling dynamics, with increased natural feel and grip levels, which adds to improved rough road and driving limit confidence. Steering feedback has also been improved with more natural feel, improved cornering accuracy and effort build-up.

5

Pricing for the updated EV6 starts at $72,660 plus on-road costs for the entry-level Air, rising to $99,660 +ORC for the top-spec performance GT model. Across the range, a $70 price increase has been applied, which is small considering the upgrades.

2026 Kia EV6 pricing (plus on-road costs):