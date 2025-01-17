Kia’s first dedicated EV shows off new styling, greater range

Kia’s EV6 is currently having a song-and-dance made over it at the 2025 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne as part of the Korean maker’s signature event sponsorship, but the EV’s facelift was originally revealed last year. The EV6’s styling has been updated in line with newer Kia models like the smaller EV5 with sharper ‘Star Map’ lighting - the company’s latest design signature - and sharper-looking bumpers which have brought a 15mm increase in overall length. 10 The taillights have adopted new graphics, while the rear bumper has been redesigned for a similar look to the front. There are new wheel options ranging from 19- to 21-inches in size.

Under the body a new 84kWh battery replaces the previous 77.4kWh unit for more driving range. Though Kia is yet to confirm local figures, the Euro-spec GT-Line RWD claims an increase in driving range from 528km to 582km (WLTP). The top-spec GT has seen revised ride and handling tuning for “increased natural feel and grip levels, as well as improved rough road control and improved steering feedback”, according to Kia. Part of the changes included a stiffer rear sway bar, softer front sprints and a new steering system. 10 Inside, the EV6 has also been updated with the company’s latest ‘ccNC’ infotainment system with features like over-the-air updates and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These features are seen through new dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and driver’s display.