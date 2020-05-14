Brabham Automotive has announced the first of itssupercars has been delivered to the UK, ready to begin its racing career in the Britcar Endurance Championship.

Brabham has been continuing production of the 522kW V8-powered supercar here in Australia, running its Adelaide facility “in a safe manner” and ensuring supply to keep building the 70 BT62s due to be completed.

The Competition version of the BT62 is the cheaper, stripped-out and track-focussed version, costing £750,000 (which is around $1.4 million) as opposed to the full £1.2m (approximately AUD$2.25m) for a BT62 with the lot.

It still makes 522kW from its 5.4-litre V8, though with no interior trim, no paint, and no passenger seat. The Competition spec can be optioned to be road-legal, however, and can also be upgraded to full-spec later if customers wish.

The first-delivered Competition will be handled on track by Paul Bailey and Ross Wylie for Horsepower Racing, a UK outfit competing in this year’s Britcar Endurance Championship.

“The growth of Brabham Automotive over the last couple of years is a testament to the up-front planning that we put in place operationally and the depth of infrastructure that we can call upon from the broader Fusion Capital group,” says Brabham Automotive CEO Dan Marks.

“This ensures that we can scale Brabham to meet demand and as future vehicle variants come online.

“The Brabham Automotive team is highly skilled and has shown great resilience in what has been a trying time for everybody around the world. We are extremely proud of what has been achieved.”