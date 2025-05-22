Ford Australia will add a seventh variant to it Everest large SUV family with the introduction of the limited-run Everest Black Edition, a special version of one of the country’s most popular 4WD family vehicles.

With only 750 units destined for Australian roads, the Everest Black Edition combines rugged off-road capability, sleek aesthetics and smart practicality—all for a $69,000 drive-away price.

Built on the reliable Everest Trend 2.0L Bi-Turbo 4×4, the Black Edition gets its signature look from a suite of blacked-out features including a black grille, side mirrors, door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels clad in all-terrain tyres. Signature ‘EVEREST’ lettering on the bonnet and interior sill scuff plates emphasize the model’s exclusive identity.

Ford has introduced three striking paint finishes to complement the Black Edition’s bold styling: Aluminium Metallic, Shadow Black, and the exclusive Alabaster White—all included as Prestige Paint options at no extra cost.

According to Ambrose Henderson, Director of Marketing at Ford Australia, the Everest Black Edition is a timely response to evolving consumer demand: “This model adds a fresh take on a proven favourite, combining full-time 4WD, family-friendly features, and a striking visual package that delivers exceptional value.”

Pricing

EVEREST BLACK EDITION $68,990 (MLP, incl GST); $69,000 (drive away)

To further tailor the Everest Black Edition to individual needs, buyers can choose from three optional upgrade packs:

Premium Seat Pack: Enhances comfort with heated and ventilated front seats, a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with memory, and an 8-way power adjustable passenger seat, building on standard leather-accented trim.

Towing Pack: Maximises the SUV’s 3500kg braked towing capacity with the addition of a tow bar, electric trailer brake controller, and 12-pin wiring harness.

Touring Pack: Replaces the Towing Pack and adds a 360-degree camera and Pro Trailer Backup Assist, offering intuitive trailer control via a rotary dial – for the off-roaders.

Backed by Ford’s five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, the Everest Black Edition is now available for order, with first deliveries expected from July 2025.

Features