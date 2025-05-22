Ford Australia will add a seventh variant to it Everest large SUV family with the introduction of the limited-run Everest Black Edition, a special version of one of the country’s most popular 4WD family vehicles.
With only 750 units destined for Australian roads, the Everest Black Edition combines rugged off-road capability, sleek aesthetics and smart practicality—all for a $69,000 drive-away price.
Built on the reliable Everest Trend 2.0L Bi-Turbo 4×4, the Black Edition gets its signature look from a suite of blacked-out features including a black grille, side mirrors, door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels clad in all-terrain tyres. Signature ‘EVEREST’ lettering on the bonnet and interior sill scuff plates emphasize the model’s exclusive identity.
Ford has introduced three striking paint finishes to complement the Black Edition’s bold styling: Aluminium Metallic, Shadow Black, and the exclusive Alabaster White—all included as Prestige Paint options at no extra cost.
According to Ambrose Henderson, Director of Marketing at Ford Australia, the Everest Black Edition is a timely response to evolving consumer demand: “This model adds a fresh take on a proven favourite, combining full-time 4WD, family-friendly features, and a striking visual package that delivers exceptional value.”
Pricing
|EVEREST BLACK EDITION
|$68,990 (MLP, incl GST); $69,000 (drive away)
To further tailor the Everest Black Edition to individual needs, buyers can choose from three optional upgrade packs:
- Premium Seat Pack: Enhances comfort with heated and ventilated front seats, a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with memory, and an 8-way power adjustable passenger seat, building on standard leather-accented trim.
- Towing Pack: Maximises the SUV’s 3500kg braked towing capacity with the addition of a tow bar, electric trailer brake controller, and 12-pin wiring harness.
- Touring Pack: Replaces the Towing Pack and adds a 360-degree camera and Pro Trailer Backup Assist, offering intuitive trailer control via a rotary dial – for the off-roaders.
Backed by Ford’s five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, the Everest Black Edition is now available for order, with first deliveries expected from July 2025.
Features
- 154kW/500Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder Bi-Turbo Diesel Engine
- 10-speed automatic transmission
- Full-time 4WD with selectable 2H, 4A, 4H and 4L
- Locking rear differential
- Selectable drive modes: Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, Sand
- 800mm wading depth and 229mm ground clearance, with 30.4° approach, 22.2° ramp-over and
25.3° departure angles
- Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go13
- Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Centering18
- Blind Spot Monitoring with Cross Traffic Alert and Trailer Coverage12
- Lane Keeping Aid with Lane Departure Warning12
- Pre-Collision Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Intersection Assist16
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Rear View Camera – Integrated Digital
- Electrochromatic Rear View Mirror
- 12-inch Multi-Function Touch Screen Display
- 8-inch Colour Digital Instrument Cluster with Configurable Display
- SYNC® 4 with Voice-Activated Controls8
- 8-speaker sound system
- Embedded Modem compatible with FordPass Connect10
- Built-In Satellite Navigation with one year of Connected Navigation Services included10
- Wireless Apple CarPlayTM & Android AutoTM 8
- Wireless Charging11
- 5x USB Ports
- 3x 12-Volt Power Outlet (Centre Console, 3rd Row and Rear Cargo)
- 400W Power Outlet Centre Console – 240-Volt household power socket)
- 7 seat configuration, with 2nd row 60/40 split and 3rd row 50/50 split
- 5x upper child seat anchorage points
- 2x ISOFIX child seat anchorage points
- Leather Accented Seat Trim (excludes 3rd row)
- Driver Seat – 8-Way Power Adjustment including Lumbar Adjustment
- Climate Control – Dual Zone
- 3rd row air vents with rear fan control
- Smart Keyless Entry with Push Button Start
- Automatic dusk sensing LED headlights
- Automatic High Beam Control
- Zone lighting
- Power Adjustable & Fold Side Mirrors with puddle lamps
- Black Roof rails
- Black side steps
- Black 18-inch alloy wheels with 255/65R18 all-terrain tyres
- Black 18-inch spare alloy wheel
- Black front grille
- Black ‘EVEREST’ hood lettering
- Black ‘EVEREST’ interior door sill plates
- Black side mirrors
- Black Door handles