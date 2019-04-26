A hardened adversary of Holden both on the race track and in the showroom, Ford Australia gave no quarter in its long-standing rivalry with the GM sub-brand.

However, with Holden announcing its closure, the local Blue Oval arm has recognised the years of healthy battle between the two iconic Aussie brands in a statement of condolence.

“All of us here at Ford Australia are saddened to hear the news that Holden will cease operations,” the Ford Australia statement reads.

“Holden is an iconic brand that holds a special place in the heart of many Australians, and has done so much to shape the Australian automotive industry and the country.”

Read next: 39 Years of Holden Commodore: 2016 - Last bragging rites

Strong competition breads success and greatness, a sentiment that hasn’t been lost at Ford Australia.

“To our friends at Holden, thank you for keeping us on our toes and inspiring us to keep aiming higher. We will miss you,” it continues.

Both the Commodore and Falcon spent the ’80s and ’90s duking it out on the sales charts as Australia’s highest-selling models. Despite declining sales, this healthy tussle continued through the turn of the century.

Proof that the decades-long fight with the Commodore brought benefits to the Falcon can be seen in 2003, where Ford transformed the AU into the BA and outsold the popular Holden model for the first time in years with 73,220 sales.

Read next: Ford Falcon vs Holden Commodore: Behind the scenes

Despite the announcement from Holden, it is business as usual for Ford down under, with the company reaffirming its workforce and involvement in the global framework remains strong.

“Ford continues to invest in its Australian operations and our 2000-plus workforce of engineers, designers and other experts as we develop vehicles for more than 180 markets around the world.”