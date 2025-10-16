The Ford Mustang RTR has been revealed in the USA as a new high-performance variant of the turbocharged four-cylinder Mustang range. Developed with learnings from the Mustang in the Formula Drift championship, the Mustang RTR doesn’t add more power to the standard Mustang EcoBoost but does employ a number of new features to make it faster – such as anti-lag technology, upgraded Brembo brakes and suspension components taken from the Dark Horse.

The key upgrades to the RTR include an active exhaust with four selectable modes and quad tailpipes, a unique steering gear with increased travel, Brembo brakes from the Mustang GT with six-piston front/four-piston rear callipers, front and rear sway bars and a rear subframe from the Mustang Dark Horse. In addition, the RTR features a unique stability control tune in track mode and the ‘MagneRide’ adaptive dampers on the regular Mustang range are also optionally available.

The Mustang RTR is based on the EcoBoost coupe and its 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine is unchanged, aside from slightly earlier spooling of its turbo thanks to new anti-lag tech. In the USA, it makes 235kW of power and 475Nm of torque – 3kW and 1Nm more than Australia’s version – and a 10-speed automatic transmission is standard.

The Ford Mustang RTR is recognisable from the outside with features such as the Mustang GT’s front fascia, lit nostrils, RTR badging, dark exterior elements, 19-inch wheels, lime green brake callipers, exterior graphics and a black rear spoiler.

The RTR’s cabin includes additional lime accents on the seats and seatbelts, with lime green stitching on the dashboard, centre console and door pockets. The ‘Drift Brake’ hand brake – standard on all Australian Mustang models – is also lime green in colour.

“When we set out to develop a new kind of performance Mustang in partnership with Vaughn Gittin Jr. and RTR, our mission was simple: produce the most exciting, fun-to-drive turbocharged Mustang ever,” said Mustang Chief Engineer Laurie Transou.

“We succeeded. This is Formula Drift championship-winning knowhow, Mustang EcoBoost balance and affordability, and the race-proven performance technology from Mustang Dark Horse in a factory-built Mustang, direct from Flat Rock Assembly. With the RTR Package, this Mustang is truly Ready to Rock.”

Alas, Ford Australia has declined to comment on the RTR aside from saying that it’s not for the Australian market, though hopefully at least some of its features will make it down under.