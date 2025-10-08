The Ford Ranger Raptor Desert Pack is an accessories package released to celebrate Ford’s hat-trick of ‘Stock Class’ victories at the Finke Desert Race.

Limited to 500 units and available to order on MY26 Ranger Raptors, the Desert Pack adds some motorsport-inspired visual upgrades to Ford’s performance truck, including an ARB sports bar, quartet of roof-mounted lights, decal pack and Ford Performance all-weather floor mats.

The pack costs $5990 including dealer fitting and the equipment will remain exclusive to the Desert Pack until all 500 examples have been sold, after which the sports car and roof lights will become available separately through Ford’s accessories catalogue.

Adding the Desert Pack means Ford’s factory roller shutter is no longer compatible, but the Real Truck Power Roller Shutter is available through Ford accessories.

MY26 Ranger Raptor production begins in October 2025 with deliveries to commence shortly after.

